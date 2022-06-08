The Simpsons is the longest-running animated sitcom and still continues to be popular today. The show has a cynical edge making fun of middle-class America with a balance of feel-good sentimentality. While many children and families watched the show back in the 90s, the children of Springfield watched one of the most violent cartoons in an afternoon time slot!

Related: The 15 Best Songs From 'The Simpsons'

Around the third season, The Simpsons decided to ramp up the adult content by including more swearing, sex, and some graphic violence for satirical purposes. The idea of Itchy and Scratchy was to portray to an extreme extent how children are desensitized by the brutal violence they watch on television. While all episodes of Itchy and Scratchy are violent, these are the ones that made us question how they got away with such brutality on network television and with a TV-PG rating!

Season 3, Episode 6 - "Field of Screams"

This starts nicely with Scratchy and his son throwing a ball when all of a sudden, Itchy runs them over with a thrasher. We then see Itchy and his son throwing Scratchy’s decapitated head as blood sprays around them.

While this is a rather shocking and depraved cartoon especially since it shows death, Krusty has a much different reaction. He finds it very emotional and believes it was "a beautiful cartoon," triggering memories of him and his father.

Season 3, Episode 23 - "I’m Getting Buried in the Morning"

This has Itchy playing the role of a priest who will marry Scratchy and his bride...or will he? Itchy uses his hat to decapitate Scratchy’s bride just as they kiss. Scratchy looks at his newly wedded wife's head in horror as the hat swings back cutting off his head.

Related: The Best Episodes of 'The Simpsons' According to IMDb

Itchy then drives off with the couple’s heads tied at the back of his car dragging them across the road. This is an extremely violent cartoon that Bart laughs at in hysterics but Milhouse and Samantha Stanky don’t find it nearly as amusing.

Season 4, Episode 6 - "Steamboat Itchy"

The first Itchy and Scratchy cartoon parodies the iconic Disney short Steamboat Willie. Itchy plays the Mickey part but with a psychotic twist. As Scratchy walks into the frame, Itchy unexpectedly pulls out a machine gun and shoots Scratchy’s knee caps.

Scratchy crawls on the floor in agony while Itchy finishes Scratchy off by shoving his head into the firebox turning his head into a crispy skeleton. Even though it’s in black and white that doesn’t make it any less brutal, and it’s quite a creative and warped spin on the classic cartoon.

Season 4, Episode 14 - "Kitty-Kitty Bang-Bang"

At a bowling alley, Itchy yanks Scratchy’s tongue into the bowling ball machine. Itchy then rolls a bomb down the lane which will inevitably come back through the machine and roll towards Scratchy. Scratchy tries sawing his tongue off, but it’s too late.

Itchy then sells Scratchy’s ligaments and intestines to dogs who start munching and biting into them. While it’s not the bloodiest episode ever it’s the idea of Itchy killing Scratchy and selling his organs that’s rather disturbing and brutal.

Season 5, Episode 15 - "Scar Trek: The Next Laceration"

Before Homer goes into space he regrettably watches this cartoon with his children. After sending Scratchy out of the airlock, Itchy enters a pod from 2001: A Space Odyssey. He uses it to grab Scratchy and cut off his lower half with the planet’s ring. Itchy then finishes him off by removing his helmet which results in his head inflating like a balloon.

Itchy then pulls out a tiny pin which explodes Scratchy’s head into a bloody mess. This is one of the bloodiest cartoons and even comes with a warning after the fact that the cartoon shouldn’t have been viewed by young children.

Season 6, Episode 1 - "Planet of the Aches"

Another sci-fi-inspired cartoon has Itchy trap Scratchy behind a brick wall for 3000 years. An old Scratchy then emerges with big-headed Itchy’s, that look like the Talosians from Star Trek, greeting him by aiding and nurturing him.

When Scratchy is surrounded by a group of Talosian Itchys they use their big brains to telekinetically throw knives and axes to chop Scratchy into pieces. The final ax then chops Scratchy’s head in half. This is another extremely brutal and graphic episode that somehow got by the censors both in-universe and in reality.

Season 6, Episode 4 - "The Last Traction Hero"

In this episode, Scratchy has been doing weights and has developed huge biceps and abs. Itchy wondering how to brutally mutilate his body grabs a pin and pokes many holes in his torso, so he can bleed profusely. Tired of losing so much blood, Scratchy sits down but Itchy isn’t done.

Related: Best Celebrity Guest-Stars on 'The Simpsons'

He grabs a chainsaw and slices off some of his muscles. After Itchy and Scratchy tell the children to ask their parents to let them go to Itchy and Scratchy Land, Itchy removes Scratchy’s brain. Even though Itchy and Scratchy break character, it’s still an extremely messed up cartoon episode that shows how truly psychopathic Itchy is.

Season 6, Episode 4 - "Scratchtasia"

This cartoon changes things up by having some Itchy deaths along with Scratchy. Parodying the Disney musical movie Fantasia, this has Scratchy chopping Ithcy into pieces with an ax. However, all the slicing and dicing manages to do is spawn multiple Itchys.

As Scratchy tries his best to kill them all, they become so small they enter his bloodstream destroying all his cells. This is another creative parody of Disney that shows how this warped cartoon can shape childrens' attitudes towards real-life horror.

Season 7, Episode 5 - "Esophogus Now"

This nasty cartoon has Itchy serve Scratchy his own belly for dinner at a restaurant. As Scratchy eats his own flesh it comes back through the hole in his stomach. Scratchy then sees the bill and in total shock at the cost and his head explodes.

Featured in "Lisa the Vegetarian," this cartoon in a rather confronting and gross-out way shows the disgusting nature of carnivores and the extent we go to eat a nice steak.

Season 8, Episode 13 - "Reservoir Cats"

From guest director Quentin Tarantino, this parodies the infamous scene in Reservoir Dogs when Mr. Blonde cuts off a cop’s ear to the tune of "Stuck in the Middle With You." Tarantino appears and gives a little speech on how violence is everywhere in society even in breakfast cereals.

Itchy then decapitates the famous director and Itchy and Scratchy dance like John Travolta and Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction. Does Quentin have a point? Is violence all around us? Possibly in the Simpsons universe.

Keep Reading: The Top 10 Seasons of 'The Simpsons' According to IMDb