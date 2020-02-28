‘The Simpsons’ Features Kevin Feige, Russo Bros & Cobie Smulders in ‘Avengers’ Spoof

Just when you thought there’d be no Marvel’s Avengers adventures in 2020, The Simpsons step in to deliver an epic, superheroic, cinematic spectacular … on the small screen. In an upcoming episode of the long-running animated sitcom, new parent company Disney will lend talent from its other subsidiary, Marvel’s MCU, as guest stars on Sunday’s new episode “Bart the Bad Guy.” Arriving almost a year after Avengers: Endgame, this half-hour centers on the two-part Vindicators: Crystal War film event of the year decade epoch. (And no, those Vindicators aren’t the same ones from Rick and Morty, though I’d love to see the two teams go head-to-head in a special for R&M, with or without Disney/Fox’s approval.) But the twist here is that Bart gets an unexpected sneak peek at the final chapter a month before anyone else in Springfield … and the spoiler-power quickly goes to his head.

To tell you how he comes across this super-secret screening would be to rob you of the enjoyment of seeing it play out in the episode itself, but it suffices to say it’s both very funny and rather fitting with how these sorts of things play out in the real world. There’s corporate control from the highest levels, fan-friendly events and meet-and-greets carried out by the on-screen talent, and even a surprising connection between the fictional world of the Vindicators and the “non-fictional” world of Springfield. It’s all in good fun, even as we come up on the first anniversary of Disney buying Fox (though this episode was likely laid out well ahead of time, even if it’s a bit strange that The Simpsons don’t just straight-up use The Avengers).

So while you watch and laugh along, here are a few guest voices to keep an ear out for:

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige guest stars as the Thanos-like Chinnos,whose all-powerful phone app can bring an end to the world as we know it.

guest stars as the Thanos-like Chinnos,whose all-powerful phone app can bring an end to the world as we know it. Joe and Anthony Russo guest star as unnamed movie executives who will go to great lengths to keep the Vindicators finale under wraps, to hilarious results.

guest star as unnamed movie executives who will go to great lengths to keep the Vindicators finale under wraps, to hilarious results. As for the Vindicators themselves, we have Taran Killam as Airshot, Cobie Smulders as Hydrangea, and veteran voice actors Grey Griffin and Kevin Michael Richardson , the latter starring as Moby-Man (I assume)

as Airshot, as Hydrangea, and veteran voice actors and , the latter starring as Moby-Man (I assume) Outside of the Vindicators, there’s also a YouTube reality star who goes by the moniker of Reaction Guy, as played by Tal Fishman

Other highlights of this episode include a surprise peek into the romantic lives of Moe and Lunchlady Doris, an unexpected reveal for Principal Skinner, a final gag that takes a gentle jab at Disney, and a number of fourth-wall breaking asides. Be sure to stick around through the end, too, since there’s a mid-credits scene, which might be the most MCU thing yet.