Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright) makes a lot of mischief and stumbles into a lot of problems, but he has the right idea when it comes time to tell scary stories on Halloween. His post trick-or-treat yarn fest with his sisters in 1990 kicked off one of the longest traditions in The Simpsons’ history; the 34th “Treehouse of Horror” episode is set to premiere November 5 on Fox. It’s the series within the series that has spawned over 100 segments. Haunted houses, mad scientists, aliens, ghouls, and even more movies than Troy McClure’s CV have been fodder for the Simpson family’s annual horror show break from canon, giving the “Treehouse” tradition plenty of variety.

A diverse anthology project will naturally have its ups and downs, and like with anything related to The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror” episodes have had a rough go of it in the show’s latter years. And yet at its best, the Halloween special can still be the season highlight. The classics speak for themselves. You can count more than one “Treehouse” among the best episodes in The Simpsons’ entire run. But what makes a first-rate “Treehouse of Horror?” And which segment within those episodes packs the most tricks and treats? It will probably come as no surprise that the parody of The Shining from "Treehouse V" still stands tall as the finest Simpsons Halloween segment.

The “Treehouse of Horror” Episodes See the Simpsons at Their Best

Before we jump into the episode itself, let's look back at the history of The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" installments. With 33 episodes and counting, the “Treehouse of Horror” series has something for just about every horror-comedy-animation fan’s taste at this point. Want a straightforward movie parody? They’ve got you covered. If you’re in the mood for something more conceptual, there are plenty of segments to sate your appetite. Some segments go darker, some wackier, some trade heavily on classic Halloween trappings, and some branch out.

But the best of the best “Treehouses” tend to share a few key traits. Not the least of these is making use of the Simpson family as themselves. It’s fun, of course, to see Springfield turned into old-time Salem or a Dr. Seuss world. But it’s also true that The Simpsons has other anthology clip shows that cast the characters in other parts, and that “series regulars playing X in a fantasy” is pretty standard stuff for animation. To leave the main cast as they are and plop them into bizarre situations far afield from their usual haunts (no pun intended) offers a great chance to see how they would “really” react to vampires, alternate dimensions, and the rest.

That goes double for film and TV parodies. They’re another staple of TV animation, and it’s not uncommon for them to fall into stiff, abridged recaps of whatever the subject of the parody is, with a few easy jokes thrown on top. “Treehouse” parodies have treaded along those lines in recent years, but the best of them (almost all from the 90s) opted for a different route. Instead of ticking off plot point boxes for Bram Stoker’s Dracula or The Twilight Zone’s “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” The Simpsons followed just the leanest outline of such stories, populated them with Springfieldians as we know them best, and let havoc reign. The result in nearly every case was a more loose and inventive parody that provided ample room for gags.

"Treehouse of Horror" Episodes Should Stay Close to Halloween

Another hallmark of the best “Treehouse” segments? Actually relating to Halloween. A great frustration of some later “Treehouses” is how little the segments have to do with the holiday they're meant to celebrate. Horror, science fiction, and fantasy are broad genres, to be sure – but are Back to the Future and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure really the best material to draw from when you’re crafting a Halloween special? “Treehouse” is an ideal venue for spooky stuff, and it’s at its best when it goes for such.

And, speaking of spooky stuff – you want it just a little bit scary, right? As non-canon exercises built around the season of fright, “Treehouse of Horror” is the perfect time for The Simpsons to go dark. It’s done so in good and bad ways over the years, the bad tending to go “dark” in a cynical way – playing into the Jerkass Homer image, for example. But other segments go dark in a way that suits the holiday – with insanity, dismemberment, blood, death, and such outrageous extremes of the macabre that a first viewing will pull out screams and laughs in equal measure.

The Best "Treehouse of Horror" Segments Come From David Mirkin

Given all that, which segment of “Treehouse of Horror” has offered The Simpsons at their Halloween best? There are plenty of contenders, and of course, your own taste will be the deciding factor. Collider has offered up a list of the top “Treehouse” segments in the past that boasts some excellent choices. But for this writer, the real cream of the “Treehouse” crop comes from the years the show was run by David Mirkin. Mirkin famously responded to complaints about the amount of violence in The Simpsons by stuffing the “Treehouses” produced under his watch (IV and V) with as much blood and gore as he could (per DVD commentaries). He covered a good range of Halloween-appropriate material, from loose concepts about cannibal teachers to pointed movie parodies. The Simpsons are themselves in all six segments produced under Mirkin’s run, and their responses to time-traveling toasters, doughnut-based deals with the devil, and Stanley Kubrick’s vision of the Overlook are wild.

Mirkin’s “Treehouses” have an additional, visual appeal, coming as they did at a time when The Simpsons’ animation had an appealing looseness. It wasn’t as rough as the earliest seasons, but it hadn’t become as slick and beholden to model sheets as it has since. Movement is zippy in these “Treehouses,” poses are caricatured in a delightful way, and expressions often go crazy – sometimes, one assumes, unintentionally, as when character eyes end up drifting in opposite directions. But that works when it’s on a vampirized Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner) cackling maniacally.

The Parody of 'The Shining' in "Treehouse V" Is the Best 'Simpsons' Halloween Segment

All of these things come together for the most purely delightful Halloween experience in “The Shinning” from “Treehouse V.” The segment hardly needs any build-up; it’s among the most beloved pieces of Simpsons lore and the fount of many a meme. Homer’s (Dan Castellaneta) insane urge to kill rises and falls in a way that’s all his own, with just enough of a nod to the inspiration from Jack Nicholson. The same is true of the segment as a whole; there’s just enough of The Shining proper to satisfy while the story primarily operates as a tale of The Simpson family as we know them stuck in a haunted hotel with no TV or beer. Groundskeeper Willie (Dan Castellaneta) is brought into the fun in a way that pays off throughout the rest of the episode, but his defiant jab at Homer’s axe-swinging, as he dies, is his best exit in any of the segments. “The Shinning” moves like gangbusters, throwing one joke after another. There are some great chills to be had, from Alf Clausen’s take on The Shining’s soundtrack to Marge’s discovery of Homer’s madness.

“The Shinning,” and the whole of “Treehouse V,” also feel like a last hurrah of sorts for the initial concept of the “Treehouse” episodes as tales told by the Simpsons themselves to celebrate Halloween. While “V” doesn’t have the frame stories of the past four, it does connect all the segments with Groundskeeper Willie, it retains Marge’s pre-show caution about excessive violence, and it ends things with holiday wishes. That atmosphere of sharing ghost stories among the family lends a lot of charm to the early “Treehouses,” and “The Shinning’s” use of the characters fits wonderfully in that atmosphere. That, on top of all its madcap malevolence, is what puts it at the top of the list for “Treehouse” segments.

