With one of the largest character rosters of all time, The Simpsons has the capability to run long past this generation and into the next millennium. However, there will be a day when the world stops spinning and the animated sitcom reaches its last episode, and when that happens, many of The Simpsons' characters will be ready for their own spin-offs.

The recipient of a spin-off might not be an obvious choice. After all, no one watching Cheers in the 80s probably assumed the insufferable Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) would star in one of the most revered sitcoms on network television. A majority of The Simpsons characters have received rich backgrounds that could be explored on a show centered around them, but the following ten would be prime candidates for the spin-off treatment.

10 Patty & Selma

Voiced by Julie Kavner

Patty and Selma with their own show? Yes, and don’t stop reading. The monotone duo might seem like an unlikely choice, but there’s an opportunity for Patty and Selma to dig deeper into what makes each one of them tick. The sisters have always relied heavily on one another, so how much would that be tested if they lived somewhere that wasn’t the home they’re used to?

Maybe for Patty and Selma, we move away from comedy entirely and put them in a dramatic spin-off. Looking for a change in their lives, they pack up and move to Minneapolis, the hometown of actor Richard Dean Anderson of MacGyver fame. Ready to live out their fantasies of solving crime, Patty and Selma open a detective agency and go to work. Before long, disagreements will develop about how to run their new company, and they’ll have to work together if they want to make their TV idol proud. Also, give one of them a bird that talks.

9 Dr. Nick Riviera

Voiced by Hank Azaria

The best physician one can pay for on an installment plan, Dr. Nick Riviera is there to faithfully treat any ailment right after he googles what it is. Dr. Nick seems like one of those one-joke characters who was so good they needed to return again and again, so perhaps his type of malpractice humor would work well in its own spin-off.

A valid medical license isn’t likely for Dr. Nick, so the spin-off can’t be about redemption or Nick learning his lesson. What could work is Dr. Nick leaves Springfield under the cover of night before he gets thrown in jail for any number of reasons, and he goes to Philadelphia to stay with his brother, who’s a successful surgeon. From here, the spin-off is a straight Odd Couple, style buddy comedy where the polar opposites of the two men make the comedy. One’s a brain surgeon with multiple degrees, the other sewed a grandfather clock into a patient, how will they ever get along? Since it’s set in Philadelphia, it’s called Brotherly Love. (working title, of course)

8 Otto Mann

Voiced by Harry Shearer

Otto may not be the most developed character on The Simpsons, but his reckless and unpredictable behavior is an asset to creating wacky situations if he’s paired with the right character. Because Otto is such a wild card, he can be thrown into virtually any situation, and it makes sense because of the aimless nature of the longest-tenured bus driver in Springfield.

For Otto’s spin-off, the show can go into the wish-fulfillment territory when the bus driver’s band hits it big overnight. Faced with big decisions on how to lead the band, Otto rejects management offers from sleazy execs and decides to rely on who he’s worked with for years: children. Martin Prince (Russi Taylor) is hired as the band’s manager, but Otto and Martin have to keep it a secret from Martin’s disapproving parents. With Martin’s brains and Otto’s ability to shred on the guitar, they’ll conquer the music industry, as long as they can do it before Martin’s bedtime.

7 Groundskeeper Willie

Voiced by Dan Castellaneta

The Simpsons was always at its best when plots and ideas were silly, and no one delivered a better oddball line than Groundskeeper Willie. With added intelligence to go with his brute strength, Willie is a more well-rounded character than his appearance would lead you to believe. While not a character that’s been the primary focus of many stories, Willie’s ability to immediately take over a scene with a drastic call to action makes him a dynamic option for a spin-off.

Since Willie is such an almost untamed wild animal of a man, the fun thing to do would be to domesticate him by force. For the spin-off, we can establish Groundskeeper Willie is loving his life as a bachelor, free to do anything he wants. Unexpectedly, 15 members of his extended family arrived from Scotland, and they plan to stay with Willie long-term. Now with his life turned upside down, Groundskeeper Willie must figure out a way to make it work with his family, or he’ll go back to Scotland himself.

6 Chief Wiggum

Voiced by Hank Azaria

Inept, out of shape, and unobservant, Chief Wiggum is still probably the third-best cop in Springfield. Always good for a quick laugh, Wiggum has been a beloved member of the Simpsons community since the early years of the show’s run. Chief Wiggum has already been the subject of a spin-off in The Simpsons episode, “The Simpsons Spin-Off Showcase”, where he starred in “Chief Wiggum, P.I.,” a parody spin-off that saw Wiggum solve crimes in New Orleans with sidekick Principal Skinner.

If Disney doesn’t want to make “Chief Wiggum, P.I.” (And they should), there are other options for Wiggum. Have the chief commit one screwup too many, and after a review of his credentials, the board determines Wiggum never actually finished the required educational requirements for his position. Forced to enroll back in school, Chief Wiggum has to hit the books if he wants to get back to hitting perps. There are a few options from here: The show could go the Community route and have a college setting, or they go full-on Billy Madison and Wiggum starts at Kindergarten. Honestly, either option sounds great.

5 Principal Seymour Skinner

Voiced by Harry Shearer

Reserved and disciplined, Principal Skinner is a great multipurpose character who has the ability to act as a foil for more dynamic characters or get the laughs himself when his darker side peeks through. Although there was a great amount of humor to mine from the strained relationship he has with his mother, Skinner could get a second life with a shift towards a bachelor life.

Since his role as a son was so dysfunctional, move him into the role of the father to flip the dynamics for maximum comedic effect. The spin-off could be Skinner hearing a knock at the door, and opening it reveals a precocious three-year-old girl left at his doorstep – a daughter he never knew about. The daughter will be an extra cute catchphrase machine and Skinner will learn to love his daughter and the newfound responsibility. It can be called ‘Principal Dad,’ sometimes becomes sitcom when the name is ridiculously simple.

4 Sideshow Bob

Voiced by Kelsey Grammer

No stranger to spin-offs himself, Grammer could lend his voice to a Sideshow Bob-focused half-hour comedy. Egotistical, pompous, and murderous, Sideshow Bob is unabashedly a villain and a threat to Bart and his family. At the same time, Sideshow Bob possesses a charm and charisma that makes him one of the more popular characters in The Simpsons. His refined gentlemanly presence would work well with a new cast surrounding him – providing he doesn’t murder them, of course.

Since Sideshow Bob can’t keep himself out of prison, make a sitcom that takes place in Springfield Penitentiary. Bob will be offered to teach English Literature to convicts at the prison in exchange for a reduced sentence for his many crimes. The show would be like if the crime drama Oz was mixed with the 80s sitcom Head of the Class. Notable guest stars can stop by as visitors or… by more permanent means. Will Bob inspire his new felonious students, or will he murder them for not appreciating the works of Emily Dickson? Tune in to find out.

3 Moe Szyslak

Voiced by Hank Azaria

As sleazy as he is lovable, Moe is a paradox of a person. He has it in him to be incredibly loyal and sweet, and at the same time, he might try to sleep with your wife if the situation makes itself available. There’s a predatory relationship to most of his friendships because his friends are primarily his customers at the bar – a drug dealer disguised as a best bud. There’s a lot to do with a character that has flexible morality at his disposal, so there are a few different directions a spin-off for Moe could go in.

To showcase all of Moe’s best and worst qualities, the spin-off needs to have Moe scheming. What if Moe gets the idea of becoming a fake psychiatrist, reasoning he already listens to people’s problems as a bartender? He opens up an office in Shelbyville and turns out to give great advice, becoming an overnight success in his new career. When Moe falls in love with one of his new patients, will he honor the code of ethics he never studied?

2 Ned Flanders

Voiced by Harry Shearer

Amicable, generous, and the number one Christian in Springfield, it seemed inevitable that Ned would grab the spotlight for himself one day. His outwardly friendly demeanor might give the false impression that he’s dim, but Flanders has proven to be a competent and multi-skilled character. The loss of wife Maude set the jovial neighbor back for a dark period, but Ned always finds a way to see the bright side.

Ned would probably fit perfectly into a toothless family comedy, so why not take a Ned spin-off in an unexpected direction? Put Flanders on the road fighting demons Supernatural style, with each week being a new menace to send back to hell. Ned’s shown to be buff under that green sweater, so going hand-to-hand with monsters shouldn’t be a problem. Throw in ghost Maude to be his guide to the afterlife and that’s the makings of a 15-season show. For extra fun, team him up with the ultimate skeptic to create an odd-couple dynamic. That skeptic? Reverend Lovejoy.

1 Krusty the Clown

Voiced by Dan Castellaneta

Serving as one of The Simpsons’ most iconic characters, it’s a no-brainer to find Krusty the Clown a vehicle to star in. Krusty was actually lined up for a live-action spin-off at one time, so the creatives are aware of the value the grumpy clown brings. Quick to insult, but still desperate for attention and validation from an audience, Krusty is the perfect mess of a human to do a character study on.

Krusty has been comfortable for too long at his studio, so an ideal spin-off would put him in an uncomfortable situation he has to adjust to. Have Capital City offer Krusty a job he can’t refuse, but when he arrives at his new station, he finds out they want him doing the nightly news. Out of his depth but contractually forced to stay, Krusty tries to make the news fun while constantly finding himself at odds with his attractive but aloof producer. Throw a mystery subplot in about why Krusty was offered the job, and you have the makings of a hit spin-off.

