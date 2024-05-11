The Simpsons holds a significant place in popular culture as one of the most influential and ground-breaking television shows of our generation. Through its clever satire, sharp wit, and relatable characters voiced by some of the industry's most talented actors, The Simpsons has never been afraid to tackle social, political, and cultural issues and provide humorous commentary on the American Dream.

With its irreverent humor and animation style, The Simpsons is brought to life through its characters that occupy the chaotic town of Springfield, with each one possessing distinct personality traits, quirks, and flaws that viewers all over the world can relate to. Whether it’s Homer’s clumsy antics, Barney’s drunken stupors, or Marge’s endless support and stability, The Simpsons characters have become cultural icons in their own right and, ultimately, symbols of American pop culture.

10 Ralph Wiggum

Voiced by Nancy Cartwright

Image via Fox

Characterized by his endearing innocence and comically absurd behavior, Ralph Wiggum’s dim-witted nature and quirky personality make him a standout character in the world of The Simpsons cast. Clad in his iconic blue outfit, stout belly, and sporting unruly hair, Ralph’s charm lies in his childlike overview. From his crush on Lisa Simpson to his clumsy participation in school activities, Ralph’s presence adds a unique and delightful layer to each episode he appears in.

Although less of a prominent figure in the daily lives of the yellow citizens of Springfield, Ralph Wiggum is a fascinating study of innocence, absurdity, and depth. Often characterized by comical misunderstandings and nonsensical statements like “I’m in danger”, which appeared in the ill-received Family Guy/Simpsons crossover and ultimately became a popular meme, he serves as a brilliant comic relief for viewers of The Simpsons. Ralph's charm lies in his ability to evoke both laughter and empathy though his innocent and often simplistic observations.

9 Dr. Hibbert

Voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson

Image via Fox Broadcasting Company

A quintessential character in the show, and The Simpsons’ family physician, Dr. Julius Hibbert is known by all for his affable demeanor and his bursts of hearty laughter. Famously known for childishly teasing Homer on a gurney right before Homer's surgery in ‘Homer's Triple Bypass’ episode, Dr. Hibbert exudes warmth in his interactions with patients. Originally voiced by Harry Shearer, Dr. Hibbert is now brilliantly voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson after the producers stated that "The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters."

Depicted as a family man with several children and known in Springfield as a trusted figure, Dr. Julius Hibbert contributes to the comedic and satirical tone of The Simpsons, while also addressing serious topics related to healthcare and family dynamics, making him a respected and beloved figure in Springfield.

8 Troy McClure

Voiced by Phil Hartman

Image via Fox

Voiced by the late Phil Hartman (Coneheads, Three Amigos!), Troy McClure serves as the epitome of a washed-up actor desperately clinging to his fading fame. With catchphrases like “You might remember me from…” and a string of outlandish B-movies and instructional videos, McClure’s character provides endless comic relief, with an undertone of sadness.

Despite his self-absorption, McClure’s presence in Springfield adds a touch of glamour and absurdity to the show’s satire of celebrity culture and the entertainment industry. Through his memorable appearances, Troy McClure not only entertains viewers but also provides biting commentary on the nature of celebrity in modern society.

7 Groundskeeper Willie

Voiced by Dan Castellaneta

image via Fox

We all love a fiery Scotsman, and that’s exactly what we get from Springfield Elementary School’s custodian. Known for his gruff demeanor and comically unwavering dedication to his job, Groundskeeper Willie exudes a rugged charm and a no-nonsense attitude. With his thick Scottish accent and sporting a kilt, Willie serves as a vehicle for satirizing Scottish stereotypes with layers of humor and authenticity to his portrayal.

Despite his rough exterior, Groundskeeper Willie occasionally reveals a softer side, particularly for his love for his beloved shack and the occasional camaraderie with the students. Karen Gillan even co-starred as a love interest in the episode "AE Bonny Romance", and being Scottish herself, it was a perfect role for her. With his memorable antics battling wildlife, fixing school infrastructure, or revealing surprising hidden talents, Groundskeeper Willie’s presence provides both laughs and insights into the human condition.

6 Barney Gumble

Voiced by Dan Castellaneta

image via Fox

Every town has to have a lovable barfly, and in Springfield, it’s Barney Gumble. Known for his sluggishness, his constant belching, and his love for beer, Barney Gumble is usually found in Moe’s Tavern with his childhood friend Homer Simpson, who shares an equal passion for beer.

Despite his alcoholism and lack of steady employment, Barney is shown to have moments of hidden talent and intelligence, such as an ability to fly a helicopter as seen in the episode “Day of wine and d’oh’ses”, as well as a proficiency as an award-winning documentary filmmaker. Despite his flaws, Barney is portrayed as a well-meaning and good-hearted individual, adding depth and humor to the show's portrayal of Springfield's eclectic cast of characters, who Dan Castellaneta also voices.

5 Moe Szyslak

Voiced by Hank Azaria

Image via Fox

Moe Syszlak is the gruff, and often downtrodden bartender of Moe’s Tavern. A complex character known for his furrowed brow, rough exterior, and occasional moments of vulnerability. Owner of Springfield's most notorious watering hole, regularly visited by the town barfly's, Homer Simpson and his entourage of misfit friends, Moe serves as a central character in the town's social scene.

His Tavern serves as a microcosm of his troubled life and a reflection of his struggles with self-worth, famously saying “I've been called ugly, pug ugly, fugly, pug fugly, but never ugly ugly." A regular victim of Bart Simpsons prank calls and famous for his unsuccessful love life, Moe’s character embodies themes of loneliness, resilience, and the search for longing.

4 Mr. Burns

Voiced by Harry Shearer

Image via Fox

If there was a physical, yellow, balding, liver-spotted manifestation of corporate greed, corruption, and callousness, Mr. Burns would be what you would get. With his sinister appearance that is almost skeletal, and a menacing catchphrase "Release the hounds" to boot, Mr Burns represents the epitome of a heartless capitalist villain and owner of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant.

However, despite his villainous traits, Mr. Burns occasionally displays moments of vulnerability and humanity. An example of this is seen in season 5, episode 4, when he becomes melancholic as he recalls his lost teddy bear, Bobo. Moments like these are what give The Simpsons viewers comic relief to the usual portrayal of on-screen villains.

3 Marge Simpson

Voiced by Julie Kavner

image via Fox

Known for her loving and caring nature, Marge Simpson is the famous matriarch of The Simpson family and the anchor that provides stability and support amidst the chaos of Springfield. Portrayed with her famous blue hair and trademark pearl necklace, she maintains a strong devotion to her family, including putting up with Homer’s often drunken antics.

What viewers love about Marge is her voice of reason, as well as her ability to pursue her interests despite her regular clashes with her family, showcasing her depth and complexity as a character and easily a memorable character for viewers across the globe. Marge Simpson is a relatable character, showing resilience in the face of the struggles we all face in our daily lives, whether it be family, marriage, or love.

2 Bart Simpson

Voiced by Nancy Cartwright

Image via Fox

Bart Simpson is the embodiment of rebellion. As the eldest son of The Simpsons family, Bart Simpson, voiced by Nancy Cartwright (Rugrats, Kim Possible), is known for his troublemaking, pranks, and his disregard for authority. He is a staple character in the show's own introduction, marking humorous messages on the school chalkboard as punishment after what clearly seems another run-in with authority as well as his risky skateboard stunts and bad school grades.

Beneath his youthful rebellion, Bart Simpson is much like the rest of us. Struggling with identity, self-expression, and constantly seeking validation from others, Bart Simpson depicts what viewers have been through in times as a growing child, acting out as a cry for help. His relationship with his father also showcases the complexities of father-son relationships that many viewers can relate to, making him one of the most iconic characters in television history.

1 Homer Simpson

Voiced by Dan Castellaneta

Image via FOX

Homer Simpson is the lovable, dim-witted father to The Simpson family. Not only is he a comic relief to the show with his trademark burp, thirst for Duff Beer, and iconic catchphrase “D’oh!”, he is also strangely the most relatable character in The Simpsons with his struggles with self-doubt, laziness, and flaws.

His love and devotion to his family, despite the regular conflicts, are a prime example of the common themes in modern family life. Arguably one of the most recognizable characters in television history, Homer Simpson is a yellow manifestation of many father figures around the world, even if he does find joy in the bottom of a bottle of beer and after an entire packet of delicious ring donuts.

The Simpsons is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S

WATCH ON DISNEY+