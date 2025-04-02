Fox is reuniting its Animation Domination lineup and locking them down for years to come. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers have all been given huge, if not particularly surprising, four-season renewals at the network while also being joined by a former staple of the Sunday night block, American Dad, following the end of its run at TBS. It has also been ordered for four more seasons. With an unprecedented 16 total seasons ordered at once from Fox, the network has ensured plenty of consistency for broadcast animation fans, keeping the shows together through the 2029 season.

Such a sizable renewal has assured some history for the 20th Television Animation-produced shows. The Simpsons is now guaranteed to reach its landmark 40th season, attaining heights that few shows have ever even approached and padding the yellow-skinned family's lead as the longest-running animated comedy in history. Its fellow Animation Domination cornerstones aren't slacking either, though, with Family Guy now secured through Season 27, American Dad through Season 23, and the youngest of the bunch, Bob's Burgers, through Season 17. Notably, they aren't the only Fox animated programs still chugging along either, as both Krapopolis and Universal Basic Guys are already secured through their fourth and second seasons, respectively, while Nick Offerman's The Great North and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg still have the chance at further renewals.

Despite being around for so long, none of the core four appear to be slowing down much. In 2024 alone, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers had 42.44 billion and 36.79 billion minutes viewed on streaming, respectively, landing them both high on the Nielsen Top 10 charts while American Dad and The Simpsons remain consistent, if not as highly-rated, performers. The big renewal is a show of confidence that these four series and their creators, Seth MacFarlane, Matt Groening, and Loren Bouchard, can continue to be draws for the network well into the future, a bet that seems fairly safe given the lack of primetime animated series on broadcast television. “This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” Fox Television President Michael Thorn said about the orders.

Where Else Can You Watch Fox's Animation Domination Lineup?