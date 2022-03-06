On top of being a long-running cartoon satire and globally monolithic pop-culture franchise, The Simpsons has always been a show about family. Throughout its over 30 season-run and its hundreds of episodes, the series has maintained its foundational core of being a relatable portrait of the dysfunction of the typical suburban family home.

How the members of the titular Simpson family unit (Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie) behave and relate to each other captures identifiably universal aspects of family life that have felt remarkably more human than their sitcom contemporaries even to this day. Among America’s favorite nuclear family, the relationship that continues to be the most pivotal in giving the show its beating heart and its strongest moments of sentimentality is that of the father-daughter dynamic of Homer and Lisa.

RELATED: 9 Funniest Episodes of 'The Simpsons' About Love to Watch on Valentine's Day

Image via 20th Television

Homer and Lisa, voiced respectively by Dan Castellaneta and Yeardley Smith, are two fundamentally different people in practically every respect. Along with his famously huge appetite and persistent laziness, Homer Simpson is egocentric, boorish and thickheaded, valuing donuts and beer over holding any responsibility. His daughter Lisa, on the other hand, is wise beyond her years, passionate and selflessly altruistic, championing causes for animal rights and indulging in education and the arts. In short, the two of them operate on fiercely contrasting self-interests, with Homer being driven by his impulses and Lisa by her intellect.

As a result of this, neither one of them often wants anything to do with the other on a regular basis and have trouble relating to one another. Homer has time and again put watching TV and hanging out at Moe’s over spending time with any of his kids, while Lisa is eager to escape the ignorance of her suburban environment and look for wisdom elsewhere, whether it's in the form of an inspiring substitute teacher or a lonely jazz man.

While neither Homer nor Lisa hold any malice for each other, their incompatibility as individuals often results in miscommunication and hurt feelings. Homer’s often muddled attempts at providing comfort and solace to Lisa fall on deaf ears as he fails to understand her or her problems and Lisa’s insight and intelligence make it difficult for her to relate to her father and his values. Of the Simpson family, Homer and Lisa’s is the relationship that perpetually needs hard work from both parties in order to thrive.

Image via 20th Television

This is what makes Homer and Lisa's relationship the most enthralling among the family and even the show’s cast of hundreds. While they are complete opposites and are at constantly contrasting odds, they both try to make it work and often succeed in helping the other grow.

Their relationship requires work that each of them has put in the effort to make work despite their differences. Lisa will watch TV with Homer and even offer him advice while Homer does what he can to support Lisa’s interests. They try to make their dynamic work because they need each other. Despite his selfish tendencies, Homer loves his kids. Despite her maturity, Lisa still needs a father figure. Theirs is a relationship they both want to make work and need in each of their lives. Homer and Lisa bring out each other vulnerabilities as a parent and child and help each other grow.

Familial relationships, especially between contrasting parent and child like Homer and Lisa, require work if they are going to be a continuing presence in each other's lives, even if it's hard. It is a relatable dilemma to be in cohabitation with a family member you don't see eye to eye with, but Homer and Lisa show that it is possible to foster a rewarding relationship through compromise and communication. Homer and Lisa may hurt each other and don't understand one another, but they both try to grow for the benefit of each other.

From Lisa Simpson to Judy Gemstone: TV Characters That Prove the Middle Child Isn't Always Forgettable These middle children are locked in fans' memories for life.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Austin Allison (46 Articles Published) Austin Allison is an Animation Feature Writer for Collider. He is also an illustator, avid cartoon watcher, and occasional singer. His karaoke favorites include singing Rainbow Connection as Kermit the Frog and Frank Sinatra's My Way as Goofy. Check out his Instagram (@a_t_allison) and Twitter (@atallison_) for his latest artwork and to submit commssions. More From Austin Allison