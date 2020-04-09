Disney+ Sets Date for ‘The Simpsons’ Short ‘Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny’

I don’t know about you, but I’m still getting used to The Simpsons being under the banner of Disney rather than Fox. Sure, the historic former studio is still flying their own recently re-styled flag of sorts, but it’s now as a subsidiary of a much cleaner, safer, and less button-pushing corporation. How this change will affect the classic, long-running animated series remains to be seen, but that probably won’t be felt for a little while yet, at least not until after the franchise’s new short film premieres.

Today, Disney+ set a release date for the new Simpsons one-off, announcing that the animated short film Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’ will stream globally on the service beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 10th. The Simpsons creator Matt Groening shared a special handwritten note on social media revealing the news with fans around the world:

Straight from the source. 👇 Maggie Simpson in “Playdate With Destiny” is coming April 10 to #DisneyPlus! #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/UqWEVKgBv6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 9, 2020

The film begins on a day that seemed like just another day at the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic young baby whisks her from danger — and steals her heart. After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?

Originally released in theatres before Disney and Pixar’s Onward, Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’ builds on the success of the franchise’s 2012 Academy Award-nominated film, Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare,’ which will also begin streaming on Disney+ later this month. Both films join the service’s impressive The Simpsons collection including The Simpsons Movie and 30 seasons of the Emmy Award-winning television series.