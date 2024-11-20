After thirty-six years, one of The Simpsons' most iconic characters will be getting a new voice. Pamela Hayden, the voice of Milhouse Van Houten and several other Springfield residents, is retiring from the show. The series announced Hayden's retirement in a video honoring her long stint on the series.

Hayden also voices a number of other Simpsons characters, including bully Jimbo Jones, Ned Flanders' son Rod, and Ralph Wiggum's mother, Sarah. In addition to The Simpsons, Hayden has lent her voice to a number of series, including Turbo Teen, Snorks, and Lloyd in Space. She also made live-action appearances on Hill Street Blues, Designing Women, and Hill Street Blues. Says Hayden, "The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?……not easily. It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others." The series will recast Hayden's roles for future episodes. Hayden's last episode will be "Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes," which will air on Sunday, November 24.

Who Is Milhouse Van Houten?

The son of cracker factory executive Kirk and homemaker Luann, the dorky, bespectacled Milhouse Van Houten is the best friend and partner in crime of Bart Simpson. He first appeared in a commercial for the Butterfinger chocolate bar, back when The Simpsons were a segment on The Tracey Ullman Show, but smoothly transitioned to a regular role when The Simpsons was given its own half-hour solo series. Named after former US President Richard Milhous Nixon, Milhouse is a frequent target for the bullies of Springfield Elementary. He's stuck with Bart through thick and thin - from being dubbed "The Dud" by Homer while on vacation with the Simpsons, or his brush with fame playing Fallout Boy in the Radioactive Man movie, to going on a Squishee-syrup-fuelled rampage. He also harbors a long-unrequited crush on Bart's sister Lisa. In one of the show's few stabs at continuity, his squabbling parents finally divorced in "A Milhouse Divided", with his father departing the family home to "sleep in a racing car"; however, they have since reconciled.

Hayden's departure is the latest cast change to the immortal mainstay of Fox's Sunday-night animation block. Russi Taylor, the voice of Martin Prince and twins Sherri and Terri died in 2019; her roles were taken over by Grey DeLisle. Meanwhile, several of the show's characters of color, including Apu, Dr. Hibbert, and Carl, who were voiced by white actors like Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer, have been recast as well.

Pamela Hayden's final episode of The Simpsons, "Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes," will air Sunday, November 24. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch The Simpsons' farewell to Hayden below.