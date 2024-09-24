The Simpsons Movie was a phenomenon when it came out, drawing in fans all over the world to finally behold one of the most beloved sitcom families on the big screen. It was a financial success, largely thanks to the film's quotability, but it also took such a huge effort from The Simpsons team (who were still producing normal episodes at the same time) that they expressed reluctance at the idea of a sequel. Though it doesn't possess the strength and consistency of the show at the height of its powers, many fans agree that the movie was indeed worth the effort.

Spider-Pig had the biggest impact on the cultural zeitgeist, even making return appearances in later episodes, but there are numerous one-liners and pieces of dialogue that are worth taking a closer look at. A few other great quotes include Homer (Dan Castellaneta) saying he helped the pig fill up the silo in just two days, Flanders (Harry Shearer) identifying for Bart (Nancy Cartwright) the four states that impossibly border Springfield, and Homer screaming "Doooooome!" It's subjective in the end, but the ten best quotes in The Simpsons Movie demonstrate that the writing team could still show glimpses of character-driven and unexpected hilarity long after its prime.

10 "That's why I took the liberty of pouring water from the lake in all your drinking glasses."

Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith)

After telling everyone in Springfield that the lake is on the verge of becoming a "toxic nightmare," Lisa (Yeardley Smith) tells everyone at the assembly that "I knew you wouldn't listen; that's why I took the liberty of pouring water from the lake in all your drinking glasses." Leave it to Lisa to think that far ahead, anticipating that she would need a plan B to convince the town to quit dumping in the lake. After all, graphs and PowerPoint presentations aren't as powerful as taking a swig of dirty water.

Of course, everyone is willing to listen now, as Mayor Quimby tells them the problem is serious and there can be no more dumping in the lake. Lisa is one of the most relatable characters in the franchise, getting people to rally behind noble causes. In this case, her maneuver is just as funny and manipulative as something her brother would do. Surely, this is environmental activism at its best.

9 "Get outta here!"

Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta)

After ruining a rope that citizens of Springfield were using to escape, Homer gets on everyone's nerves yet again. In response, he says he can't do anything right and angrily kicks the nearest hunk of metal he sees: the bomb itself. This makes the timer go from 8:23 to 4:11, cutting everyone's remaining time to live in half. Behind him, Krusty, Karl, and Barney look in terror. Understandably, their panic instantly turns to fury; Krusty screams "Get outta here!"

Krusty's glove is missing the finger he points with, his bow tie is undone, he's unshaven, his shirt is torn, and his hair is tattered. This makes his delivery funnier, as it seems he either doesn't have the energy or the will to beat Homer up in his final moments. The crowd beside them subsequently throws rocks, tomatoes, and other objects at Homer as he runs away. Their exasperation is perfect, too. They were willing to kill him before, but they're so tired and hopeless that perhaps it doesn't even seem worth the time anymore.

8 "In every marriage, you get one chance to say 'I need you to do this with me.'"

Homer (Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (Julie Kavner)

At its best, The Simpsons can seamlessly combine drama with comedy. Homer is trying to convince the family that going to Alaska is their best shot at a new life, but Marge says she just doesn't see it. In response, Mr. Simpson gets sincere: "Marge, in every marriage you get one chance to say 'I need you to do this with me.'" She turns around. Homer reaches out his hand, "And there's only one answer when somebody says that." Directed so that they seem far apart until Marge takes his hand, this quote makes for a touching moment between spouses.

That said, the second time this line is spoken does make the audience laugh. Asking Homer to try and save Springfield, Marge uses the same line that Homer did earlier for his Alaska idea. Homer tells her that's the dumbest thing he's ever heard, which is fantastically hypocritical of him. The repetition of this quote does a good job of contrasting the Simpson parents' personalities, but it also does display the franchise's trademark irreverence.

7 "That's for selling out your beliefs!"

Nelson Muntz (Nancy Cartwright)

Milhouse wants to show Lisa that he cares about the environment, claiming that he's passionate about the planet. Right on cue, neighborhood bully Nelson Muntz shows up and orders him to say that Global Warming is a myth. Like clockwork, Milhouse exclaims that "further study is needed," so Nelson punches him in the gut: "That's for selling out your beliefs!"

Nelson is one of the most evil characters in The Simpsons, and this is an excellent example of that. He puts kids like Milhouse in a catch-22: either get hit, or get hit for doing what Nelson tells him to do. It's a lose-lose situation, and the irony that Nelson provides in his explanation makes it especially nuanced. The timing works to emphasize Milhouse's pitiful lack of devotion to the environmental cause (which Lisa already knew he didn't care about) and Nelson's uncanny ability to show up at the worst possible time.

6 "The worst day of your life so far."

Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta)

It's proven time and time again: Homer is a bad father. After daring Bart to skate to Krusty Burger naked, Homer takes his sweet time by driving over there himself. In the meantime, Bart has been handcuffed to a post while Nelson has been laughing at him. Homer didn't even bring his kid any pants, and chooses not to take the blame when faced with the comically light punishment of taking a one-hour parenting class.

As a result, Bart says this is the worst day of his life. Homer's response is gold: "The worst day of your life so far." What a lesson for the ten-year-old Bart to learn: life may suck now, but there will be days that are even worse. This highlights Homer's inability to even know when it's a good time to crack dark jokes about adulthood and when to at least try and make his totally humiliated son feel better. And no: eating at Krusty Burger doesn't count as a positive when you don't have any pants.

5 "I choose number three."

President Schwarzenegger (Harry Shearer)

Head of the EPA Russ Cargill (one of Albert Brooks' best performances) gives President Schwarzenegger five "unthinkable options" that will cause "untold misery" to fix up Springfield. Just as he begins to describe them, though, the president interrupts him and points to the third option: "I choose number three." In a bird's-eye-view shot above the desk, the viewer only sees the president's finger pointing at the third option—emphasizing the impatient stupidity of this extremely significant act.

Even manipulative mastermind Russ Cargill is confused, asking if he wants to read the options first. President Schwarzenegger's insistence on knowing nothing is fantastic, saying he was "elected to lead, not to read." This is one careless leader. Though it's strange that the Simpsons team named him President Schwarzenegger and not President Wolfcastle (like the character in the show), the movie still makes the point that having a movie star (or TV star) for President can be a stunningly dangerous prospect.

4 "Spider-pig, spider-pig. Does whatever a spider-pig does."

Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta)

In classic Simpsons fashion, a wholesome moment is combined with a funny one. After Lisa tells Marge about her new crush, Marge reminds her that the most important thing about a boy is that he listens to you. Mid-sentence, she looks up and asks how the pig tracks got on the ceiling. Cut to Homer holding his new pig upside down so that he can walk on the ceiling like Spider-Man.

And thus, the famous superhero song from the 1960s is twisted into a parody in which the main subject is called Spider-Pig: "Spider-pig, spider-pig, does whatever a spider-pig does. Can he swing from a web? No he can't, he's a pig. Look out! Here is a Spider-Pig." So random, yet so right. There is no funnier way to show that Homer hasn't been listening to his wife, laying groundwork for the plot in the silliest way possible.

3 "Coming up on your right...nothing."

Computer voice

Russ Cargill assures the citizens of Springfield that he found a way to take them off the map. The following solution is so hysterically simple that it hearkens back to the Simpsons' Golden Age. We see a car driving toward Springfield; inside the car, a navigating computer voice says "Coming up on your right..."—at which point Springfield is removed from the electronic map. The voice finishes the sentence, "Nothing."

Everything comes together so well here. The visual marker of Springfield is so large and obvious that it leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the electronic map. This is emphasized by how the film shows Springfield disappearing in real time, as opposed to showing the map that already has a giant gap. The confused look on the driver's face caps off a hilariously absurd attempt to make people forget that an entire town exists.

2 "I'm part of the mob!"

Grandpa Simpson (Dan Castellaneta)

Homer's a coward; surprise, surprise. When an angry mob surrounds the Simpson household, Marge tells her husband that he has to go out and apologize to everyone for dumping in the lake and turning Springfield into a dystopian, dome-shaped hell. But Homer is too scared, so he comes up with a couple of excuses that are supposed to make him look noble. It's priceless to watch them each get immediately contradicted by the mob itself.

When Homer says he's afraid they'll take Marge and the kids, the mob says they just want Homer. Then, when Homer says they might kill Grampa, we hear the elder Simpson's voice yell from outside: "I'm part of the mob!" It works even better that we don't even see him specifically, emphasizing that he's been absorbed into this massive crowd. Abraham Simpson is such a grouch that the average fan can totally see him betray his son like this, making this one of the best jokes of the movie.

1 "Maybe we should kiss, just to break the tension..."

Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta)

Homer's out of his mind, and we're here for it. After watching Bumblebee Man get smooched by a donkey, Homer jokes with Spider-Pig about not getting any ideas. But that gives Homer that exact idea; after laughing so hard he falls off the couch, the man's face becomes level with the pig's. Suddenly, his eyes become extremely focused, staring silently at his pet (as the pig looks back at Homer): "Maybe we should kiss, just to break the tension..."

What the hell? It comes out of right field, and yet this feels like such a Homer thing to say. The pig doesn't have any idea what's going through his owner's mind, but that only makes this funnier. Homer can obsess to comical proportions, and his affection for his pig is clearly growing at an exponential rate. Who knows what would have happened if Marge didn't abruptly walk into the room, making this one of those absurdly playful moments that reminds viewers of the show's first few seasons of controlled inanity and character-driven humor.

