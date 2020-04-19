‘The Simpsons’ Debut an Extremely Relatable, VR-Inspired Couch Gag

The only thing surer in life than death and taxes is that a couch gag will always come before an episode of The Simpsons. This will be the case when a new episode debuts on Sunday, April 19 at 8/7c on Fox. For Sunday’s couch gag, the folks at The Simpsons have whipped up a new couch gag which is both extremely relatable thanks to the current times we live in and very fun to watch.

The couch gag title, “The Extremesons”, really says it all. The premise of this particular couch gag shows Homer Simpson being sucked into a blue-and-white world where he and his family are all participating in extreme sports in the great outdoors. For Homer, this means skydiving out of a plane and then landing on a jet flown by Ned Flanders, which he throws Ned out of and commandeers. Bart Simpson is seen snowboarding down the side of a mountain and writing, “I must not write on mountain,” a callback to his infamous chalkboard gag. Marge and Lisa Simpson opt for water-based activities, with Marge surfing and Lisa taking a deep-sea dive with a whale. And Maggie, ever the rebel, is off riding her tricycle around Springfield like a total badass. The end of “The Extremesons” is maybe the most fun as it reveals the surprising VR connection which made the gag possible.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sunday’s “Extremesons” couch gag is The Simpsons‘ way of giving a nod to the all of us who are staying at home during the global coronavirus pandemic. As many of us are discovering, it’s getting tough to find ways to keep the excitement alive as we shelter in place even though we know it’s the right thing to do. So, it looks like The Simpsons are helping by tapping into our need for some escapism by showing our favorite Springfield family having some adventures for us.

You can watch "The Extremesons" couch gag below, which will be featured in the Sunday, April 19 episode "The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby."