"Plusaversary" is coming to the quaint town of Springfield and everyone is invited...except everyone's favorite lovable oaf of a father, Homer. The Disney+ Day celebration, which commemorates the launch of the young streaming platform, will launch a new Simpsons short entitled, The Simpsons in Pluasversary. With friends from across the platform and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusadversary is Springfield's event of the year.

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ quickly obliterated its five-year subscriber goals in just the first nine months, as the New York Times reported back in August. The major boost in subscriptions was the pandemic, as families looked to find ways to keep entertained while being cooped up at home. However, the subscriber growth began to slow down between January and March of 2021, which created worry among investors that perhaps there was streaming-service fatigue.

"The Simpsons in Plusaversary" is the third short featuring the yellow-colored, four-fingered family from Springfield, to highlight Disney+ marquee brands and titles. Previously the streaming service released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" and "The Good, The Bart and the Loki", both of which are currently available on Disney+.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Exclusive: Disney+ Celebrates Disney+ Day With Special Video Spotlighting 'Star Wars,' and MCU, and More

The shorts have proven to be a good avenue for The Simpsons to reach that sweet, sweet corporate synergy while still offering their signature style of humor. Say what you will about them, but they've been funny, at least so far.

The short is set to premiere on Disney+ Day, November 12th, along with new content releases, the promise of fan experiences, exclusive offers and so much across The Walt Disney Company. You can check out the first image of The Simpsons in Pluasversary short right below:

Steve Buscemi Dressed Like His ’30 Rock’ Character for Halloween, Says How Do You Do to Fellow Trick-or-Treaters The actor passed out candy dressed as his beloved character from the hit series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email