One of the myriad reasons for why The Simpsons ranks among the greatest animated shows of all time is its willingness to lampoon the American political system. Mayor Quimby (Dan Castellaneta) alone puts things in perspective: he has publicly admitted to assassinating his enemies, given kick-backs, argued with the likes of Krusty the Clown and Chief Wiggum (Hank Azaria) behind closed doors, fathered who knows how many illegitimate children, and more. He alone proves that The Simpsons knew how to make funny and poignant insights into corruption from the beginning.

The majority of shows usually point out the various issues in politics, but it's equally important to point out the positives. While The Simpsons excels at providing comical examples of corruption and abuse of power, it also shows how things like diplomacy, grassroots demonstrations, and hard work are vital parts of our democracy. Likewise, the best political episodes don't veer too far to the left or right of our two-party system or risk being too preachy. While showing fundamental conflicts within the system, they also contain enough nuance and humor to retain the playfulness that all the best Simpsons episodes have.

10 "Citizen Kang" from "Treehouse of Horror VII"

Season 8, Episode 1

In this brief but fun spin on presidential elections, Bob Dole and Bill Clinton are captured by Kang and Kodos, who then swap their tentacled bodies for the politicians' bodies. The two aliens decide to run for president while Homer is sprayed with rum so that no one will believe his story. Clinton doesn't sound as smooth as usual (though Marge doesn't notice), and Senator Dole gives "a refreshingly frank response" to Kent Brockman.

Both creatures notice that all Earthlings want to hear are "bland pleasantries embellished by an occasional saxophone solo or infant kiss." The installment's best joke comes when someone announces they're going to vote for the third-party candidate. This section of the seventh "Treehouse of Horror" points out that partisan politics in a two-party system makes it difficult to vote for more nuanced politicians who aren't part of the political machine—and that was in the mid-90s.

9 "Homer vs. The 18th Amendment"

Season 8, Episode 18

"Homer vs The 18th Amendment" is less about political maneuvering than the enforcement of policy. When Bart gets drunk during the St. Patrick's Day parade, there is a movement to bring back prohibition to Springfield. Little did everyone know that there was a prohibition law already; it was simply never followed (along with another law about ducks). Old-school Rex Banner (Dave Thomas) takes over for Chief Wiggum to ensure the town stays as dry as a bone.

As a result, Homer becomes a beer baron. Marge is surprised by how clever his plan is, but it makes sense that the desperate need for alcohol would actually make him use what's left of his brain. Along with a funny narrator, Flanders being accused of inebriation for speaking the way he always does, and a very large catapult, this is one of the funniest episodes about going around the law.

8 "Last Exit to Springfield"

Season 4, Episode 17

Season four's "Last Exit to Springfield" begins with Homer promising that there's no one as evil as a villain shown on TV. Cut to Mr. Burns laughing at a guy about to fall off a platform on the other side of a high-story window. Mr. Burns hates unions, and he has ever since a young man told him that workers would one day form a union to establish their rights and eventually go too far. In exchange for having to pay for his workers' dental plan, he offers them a free keg of beer to share among themselves.

But Lisa needs braces, and Homer rallies the union to fight for their dental plan. Homer becomes the new president of the union (may his predecessor rest in peace), which leads Mr. Burns to send hired goons to his doorstep. But Homer proves both a very stupid and yet very effective negotiator, and the power plant workers go on strike after all. Lisa even sings for them as they protest outside the premises. This episode is a hilarious take on the importance of employees fighting for their rights to competent healthcare.

7 "Homer's Odyssey"

Season 1, Episode 3

Homer wasn't always the nuclear plant's safety inspector; there was a time when he was merely its technical supervisor, and the story of how he wound up in his current position is spelled out in the perfectly named "Homer's Odyssey." After he saves his family from getting run over in the street, Homer notices that there should be a stop sign at that intersection. Unemployed and with nothing else to do, he goes to a City Hall meeting and proposes a stop sign be put at 12th and D street.

After his proposal is immediately accepted, Homer realizes that he can actually make positive change in his community without too much effort. Soon, Springfield is covered in safety signs, but then he decides to take on the most dangerous entity in town: the nuclear power plant. Homer certainly means well when he leads a demonstration protesting the facility's pollution, and it (sort of) pays off. This episode demonstrates how much difference a person can make, as well as how someone can be effectively bought off.

6 "Sideshow Bob Roberts"

Season 6, Episode 5

Conservative radio personality Birch Barlow (Harry Shearer) may be right about Mayor Quimby, but some of his controversial views make a lot of people uncomfortable. They also make a lot of people riled up, as his advocacy for Sideshow Bob's freedom from prison leads to enough demonstrations that get Quimby's attention. Thus, Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) is granted a pardon. And what does Robert Terwilliger do to thank him? Run for mayor in the upcoming election.

One of Sideshow Bob's best episodes sees him as too charismatic for Quimby to keep up with, but Bart and Lisa help him get substantial media attention. Meanwhile, the mayor's campaign slogan is hilarious: "If you were running for mayor, he'd vote for you." Sideshow Bob's ad that attacks Quimby for letting him out of prison is even better. Along with good parodies of JFK's debate with Nixon, A Few Good Men, and All The President's Men, this episode about campaigns and electoral fraud is one of the best from season six.

5 "The PTA Disbands"

Season 6, Episode 21

"The PTA Disbands" sees Mrs. Krabappel and the teachers face off against Principal Skinner and the unfortunately small budget. The teachers have some pretty valid complaints: the bus is in dangerously bad shape, they can't afford to go on an educational field trip legitimately, there's a newspaper in the cafeteria, and the milk has been replaced with whatever "Malk" is. During an argument about the budget in the middle of lunch period, Skinner yells that the children have no future.

For these reasons and more, the teachers go on strike. The assembly with all the parents showcases a wonderful back-and-forth between Krabappel stressing the importance of education and Skinner emphasizing that they simply don't have the money to be competent. The crowd takes the side of whoever's speaking, turning the debate into what looks like a volleyball match. The catch-22 is finally solved by thinking outside the box, capping an episode that calls attention to the difficult predicament of low-funded schools.

4 "Lisa's Substitute"

Season 2, Episode 19

"Lisa's Substitute" is so darn good that its subplot does a better job of sending up politics than most politically charged storylines in The Simpsons' canon. Bart the troublemaker runs for class president against goody-two-shoes Martin, and their campaign strategies are like night and day. Despite Mrs. Krabappel's full support of the sensible Martin, Bart completely destroys him by appealing to the student body with terribly irresponsible slogans, including one in which he claims there are easy answers.

He even gets the class to chant, "More asbestos!"—much to Martin's horror. Bart thinks of the whole process as a popularity contest, and he certainly takes on a populist approach to his speeches (sound familiar?). It's fantastic how no one who supports him actually remembers (or cares) to vote when the day of truth finally arrives, as the show also takes aim at the electorate. Another great detail is how Martin's photograph in the paper at the end shows him holding up an article that he assumed he would lose, helping to launch this story into the stratosphere of satirical achievement.

3 "Itchy and Scratchy and Marge"

Season 2, Episode 9

It's surprising that this season two episode isn't titled "Itchy and Scratchy vs. Marge," as that's essentially what happens. After Marge finds out that the extremely violent children's cartoon Itchy and Scratchy gave Maggie the idea to strike Homer on the head with a mallet (and almost stab him with a pencil), the Simpson matriarch decides to write a letter to "the purveyors of senseless violence." Her letter helps make this one of Marge's best episodes, and the letter she gets back about how no one "screwball" can make a difference is vintage Simpsons.

Furious, Marge decides to start a movement that protests Itchy and Scratchy for having such a negative effect on impressionable children. Grassroots demonstrations take center stage in this wonderful episode, showing just how much a motivated individual can accomplish when they put their minds to it. Intriguingly, it also challenges the merits of Marge's righteous cause by asking how much our freedom of speech should be limited for the arts. This episode makes you think almost as much as it makes you laugh.

2 "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington"

Season 3, Episode 2

Season three's "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington" is undoubtedly one of The Simpsons' best parody episodes. When Lisa decides to sign up for a national essay contest, her first speech is so good that one of the judges speaks with her father to see if she got any help. It's hard to blame her, hearing sentences like this: "Who would have thought such strong oaks or such a powerful nation could grow out of something so fragile, so pure?"

Compare that to the beginning of Lisa's final speech: "The city of Washington was built on a stagnant swamp some two-hundred years ago, and very little has changed. It stank then, and it stinks now." Witnessing corruption take place in person during an innocent trip to a feminist figure's monument, Lisa becomes disillusioned with politics and decides to do something about it. Her angry speech stirred enough controversy to oust the congressman she accused of taking a bribe. It seems one person can make a difference if they use their time constructively, and Lisa's just the kind of character to do that.

1 "Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish"

Season 2, Episode 4

The opening of this heavily satirical episode relays the power of the press: an article about the three-eyed fish leads to a government inspection of a nuclear plant. After that ordeal, Mr. Burns is given a choice: pay about fifty-six million dollars in repairs, or close the plant down. But Homer suggests a third option: run for office, and change the regulation laws himself. Thus, "Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish" is The Simpsons' finest example of political satire for the same reasons for why it's Mr. Burns' greatest episode.

The extravagantly wealthy Mr. Burns buys a whole team to help him with his image, including a spin doctor, a joke writer, and a personal trainer. He also gets a garbologist, a character-assassinator, and others to dig up dirt on the incumbent nominee. Burns' commercial, the performative dinner at the Simpson household, and the voters' responses are all fantastically funny ways that show how anyone with enough dough can manipulate the public. It's easily one of the best episodes of the '90s, as well as the pinnacle of the series' political humor.

