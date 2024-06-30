The Simpsons is easily one of the greatest achievements, not just in animation, but in the realm of comedy. Matt Groening’s highly influential classic series may have begun as a series of sketches on The Tracey Ullman Show, but it soon grew into one of the most beloved sitcoms of all-time. The Simpsons arguably reached its “Golden Age” in the 1990s, as the series experienced a fairly significant decline in quality after the end of its tenth season. However, The Simpsons continues to attract attention due to its surprising ability to predict the future.

Between the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Olympic Team’s gold cup victory, the Ebola outbreak, and the mania over Barbie, The Simpsons storylines that once seemed far-fetched have somehow become realities. Although the writing staff may have had a few great coincidences on their side, The Simpsons has missed the mark with some of its predictions about the future. Here are ten predictions from The Simpsons that haven’t come true yet.

10 A woman is elected U.S. President

Episode: “Bart to the Future”

One of the most shocking predictions in the history of The Simpsons was the assertion that Donald Trump would become President of the United States, a reference that was initially seen as a gag. However, the same episode “Bart to the Future” predicted that the United States would elect its first female President, as Lisa occupies the Oval Office in the same episode. Of all The Simpsons episodes that take place in the future, “Bart to the Future” seemed the most prescient.

“Bart to the Future” may have been a thinly-veiled reference to the potential Presidency of Hillary Clinton, who was considered to be the front-runner for office in 2016. While the nation has yet to elect a woman to the top position, Kamala Harris became the nation’s first Vice President when she joined President Joe Biden’s ticket in the 2020 election.

9 Earth becomes a post-apocalyptic wasteland

Episode: “Treehouse of Horror XXVII”

The “Treehouse of Horror” sections of The Simpsons have become one of the show’s staples, as the anthology format allows the show’s writers to tell uniquely scary stories that are set outside the show’s core continuity. In an elaborate parody of both the Mad Max and The Hunger Games franchises, The Simpsons suggested that Earth would become a violent, post-apocalyptic wasteland after a nuclear power plant disaster in the episode “Treehouse of Horror XXVII.”

While obviously exaggerated to a ridiculous extreme, The Simpsons does raise good points about the importance of protecting natural resources and putting faith in young activists. It’s ironic that the ignorance of Mr. Burns, who refuses to take the necessary safety precautions, is to blame for the episode’s dark shift in tone. The episode features Lisa stepping up to be a leader in her community after the adults of Springfield descend into chaos.

8 Human starting colonies on Mars

Episode: “The Marge-ian Chronicles”

Mars has become the setting of many classic science fiction films like The Martian and Total Recall, but today the notion of travelling to Earth’s sister planet seems far more plausible. While NASA has conducted some rover missions on the planet’s surface, The Simpsons predicted that the residents of Springfield would be given the opportunity to take part in a human colonization mission. While certainly a parody of sci-fi films, “The Marge-ian Chronicles” did try to ground the concept within the unique continuity of The Simpsons, in which the stakes of a given episode don’t necessarily remain in place for the rest of the series.

To date, human colonization of Mars has not been achieved, so The Simpsons hasn’t quite been predictive. However, the show has managed to predict some other scientific advancements, including autocorrection software, the development of cyber trucks, smartwatches, baby translators, and NSA surveillance technology.

7 Cryonics freezing is developed

Episode: “Holidays of Future Passed”

Although the strongest episodes of The Simpsons were arguably in its first few seasons, the show delivered one of its strongest 21st century installments with the heartfelt Christmas-themed episode “Holidays of Future Passed.” Set several decades after Lisa, Maggie, and Bart have grown up and begun raising families, the episode features the Simpsons family reuniting to spend the holiday season together. “Holidays of Future Passed” suggests that humans have been able to cryogenically freeze their bodies in order to stay alive for many years.

The storyline is used to explain why Abe Simpson is able to remain in relatively intact health so that he can still interact with Homer and his grandchildren. While this sort of technology hasn’t yet been developed by real scientists, “Holidays of Future Passed” is set in the future, so it may still have the opportunity to come true.

6 A zombie apocalypse

Episode: “Treehouse of Horror XX”

Many of the most absurd storylines on The Simpsons that seemed totally fake ended up making their way into reality, such as the recent Titanic rediscovery disaster and the Capital Hill riots in 2021. However, the zombie apocalypse that The Simpsons predicted in the classic “Treehouse of Horror XX” episode has yet to come true. The episode centers on Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie attempting to save each other as Springfield begins to become overrun by the undead.

In an obvious parody of zombie movies like 28 Days Later and Zombieland, The Simpsons had fun with the idea of Springfield’s friendliest inhabitants turning into brain-seeking monsters. While a real zombie invasion has obviously not yet occurred, The Simpsons may have predicted the outstanding popularity of The Walking Dead, which became a smash hit on AMC only a year later.

5 Hologram technology is created

Episode: “It’s a blunderful life”

The Simpsons is remarkably still producing new episodes, with the most recent 35th season earning some of the best reviews that the series has had since its “Golden Age.” The highly praised episode “It’s a blunderful life” features several flashforwards to the future, which indicate that humans like Homer are able to transfer their consciousness to a holographic projection. While some scientists and technology corporations have experimented with holographic imagery, a hologram capable of having human capabilities as predicted in The Simpsons has not yet been developed.

The Simpsons’ examination of hologram technology felt closer to a parody of science fiction franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek, and may not have been intended to be a real “prediction.” Considering that the scene itself takes place in the distant future after Bart has become an adult, this may have been intended by The Simpsons writers to be a simple cutaway gag.

4 A giant dome encloses cities

Featured in ‘The Simpsons Movie’

Given that The Simpsons has been one for decades, there was a healthy amount of skepticism around whether the show’s writers could pull off a feature-length film that expanded on the characters. However, The Simpsons Movie proved to be a smash hit that took a funny inversion of the show’s formula. The Simpsons Movie revolves around a giant dome taking over Springfield, a feat of technology that may only be possible in The Simpsons universe.

The plot of The Simpsons Movie does loosely mirror the story of the Stephen King novel Under the Dome, which was later adapted into a critically acclaimed television series. Perhaps The Simpsons’ writers would have an opportunity to include more prescient predictions about the future if the long-rumored sequel to The Simpsons movie ever actually moves forward; despite the constraints put on the writers, the notion of another film adventure with the Springfield gang is certainly an exciting one.

3 Time travel is accessible

Episode: “Future-Drama”

Time travel is a popular plot device in many science fiction films, with classics like Back to the Future, The Terminator, Looper, and Edge of Tomorrow all using it to great dramatic effect. The Simpsons took a far goofier look at the chaos that would come with multiple timelines in the episode “Future-Drama,” one of the few installments of the series set in the future. Although The Simpsons has always taken place in a somewhat exaggerated version of reality, “Future-Drama” is one of the rare installments that is a straight-up work of sci-fi.

Although none of the time travel technology introduced in “Future-Drama” has actually been developed, The Simpsons did play around with the notion of multiple timelines and alternate universes. The “multiverse” storyline came to dominate the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its fourth and fifth seasons, with DC developing its own version of an alternate reality in the film The Flash.

2 Permanent settlements in Antarctica

Episode: “A Totally Fun Thing Bart Will Never Do Again”

Bart gets into a lot of trouble throughout The Simpsons, but he receives one of his cruelest punishments from his parents in “A Totally Fun Thing Bart Will Never Do Again.” The Simpsons predicted that humans would form permanent settlements in Antarctica that rivaled the scope and scale of legitimate cities. While there are research stations in Antarctica, they’re hardly as developed and socially advanced as it seems in “A Totally Fun Thing Bart Will Never Do Again.”

The Simpsons is clearly poking fun at John Carpenter’s The Thing in “A Totally Fun Thing Bart Will Never Do Again,” so it doesn’t seem like it was ever intended to be a window into the future. The Simpsons has a history of homaging classic films, and has certainly helped introduce younger audiences to a generation of younger viewers that may not have been alive when the content was first released.

1 Virtual Reality Food

Episode: “Bart to the Future”

Virtual reality has become a much more prominent part of theatrical exhibitions in the last few years, making science fiction films like Ready Player One and Tron feel eerily predictive. However, The Simpsons lampooned the idea of virtual reality replacing real life with the development of VR food in the episode “Bart to the Future.” As with many of The Simpsons’ best jokes, this is used as a way to make fun of Homer for his overeating issues.

Many of the strangest ideas in The Simpsons have come true, so the possibility of Virtual Reality food isn’t entirely implausible given the way that technology is currently advancing. The Simpsons has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years, so it's possible that the show may reach the point where it is still airing new episodes when some of its oddest projections make their way into reality.

