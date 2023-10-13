The Simpsons is getting into spooky season with a first look at the upcoming Treehouse of Horror XXXIVI episodes. Otherwise known as Halloween specials for the longtime animated sitcom, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes all encompass a closed three-episode arc for the family. As these stories all have horror or supernatural elements attached to them, Treehouse of Horror typically takes place outside the show's continuity. Traditionally, these horror-comedy episodes tend to unleash absolute mayhem on the city of Springfield. And while the feature won't air until after Halloween, the network is laying out breadcrumbs for fans to enjoy as a palate cleanser until Treehouse of Horror XXXIVI airs.

The official synopsis released by Fox for The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIV describes the installment as a Silence of the Lambs parody that features an adult Lisa (Yeardley Smith) and Nelson (Nancy Cartwright). Meanwhile, Bart (also voiced by Cartwright) is turned into an NFT — because why not? Per Bloody Disgusting, the synopsis is as follows: "Bart is turned into an NFT and Marge must fight through the Blockchain to rescue him; Lisa turns to a murderer from her past; an outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs." So, where does Silence of the Lambs come in? Apparently, it has to do with Lisa looking for help from a murderer from her past. Perhaps she'll have an old friend, likely Kelsey Grammer's Sideshow Bob, for dinner?

What Is 'The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror'?

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror specials are known to parody classic horror films. It allows the iconic animated sitcom the freedom to create outlandish stories for the beloved animated family. Per Matt Selman shares that doing these "fantastical" episodes "told over the scope of the 20 minutes and 40 seconds" mark allows them to dive into "bloody, scary, dark [stories]" that they can't tell in a typical episode . And with a series that currently has The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror specials are known to parody classic horror films. It allows the iconic animated sitcom the freedom to create outlandish stories for the beloved animated family. Per Variety , The Simpsons executive producershares that doing these "fantastical" episodes "told over the scope of the 20 minutes and 40 seconds" mark allows them to dive into "bloody, scary, dark [stories]" that they can't tell in a typical episode . And with a series that currently has 35 seasons under its belt, mixing it up is generally an exciting treat.

Treehouse of Horror XXXIV will premiere on November 5 on Fox. And until then, you can enjoy previous Treehouse of Horror episodes on Disney+. Check out the poster for this year's episodes below.