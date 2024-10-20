Some of The Simpsons' most beloved episodes are Treehouse of Horror entries, and it's easy to see why. The structure is unique, offering three short stories (and often a plot that ties them all together) into one episode. Technically titled "The Simpsons Halloween Special [insert number]," it has been an annual tradition for the iconic show to air a new entry around Halloween time every year since season two's original 1990 special. Thirty-four years later, the tradition continues with mixed results; but many episodes from the first decade of its existence still hold up today.

With sidesplitting yet meticulously crafted homages to a variety of media, The Simpsons excels at episode-length parodies—and the superior installments of its Treehouse of Horror series demonstrate that. But some individual segments are better than others, even within entire episodes, which makes the ranking of Halloween specials a bit over-generalizing. To really dig deep into the mythology, one must judge these specials not based on their trios but on the specific tales that comprise these trios. The ten best segments of the 90s are terrific at gracefully melding macabre references with jokes, including the show's trademark irreverence and satirical humor, and providing a creepy Halloween atmosphere without losing the sitcom's heartwarming storytelling.

10 "The Bart Zone"

"Treehouse of Horror II," Segment 2

Image via Fox

Parodying one of the most lauded original Twilight Zone episodes, "The Bart Zone" takes place in an alternative version of Springfield where Bart (Nancy Cartwright) can read minds and turn anybody into whatever he wants. He can turn a football into Homer (Dan Castellaneta) as it flips through the air, and he can make Krusty put on a show for over 346 hours straight. One of the biggest laughs comes when Krusty tells the kids, "Let's go over and see if Sideshow Mel has any more of those legal, over-the-counter wake up drugs of his!"

American history is apparently changing all the time to correspond with Bart's short-response answers, as Mrs. Krabappel (Marcia Wallace) is too afraid to contradict a monster. This also features perhaps the most absurd prank phone call ever, made funnier when you realize that Bart didn't even have to use his powers to compel Moe to say all those things. In classic Simpsons fashion, this dilemma is resolved with a combination of wholesomeness and humor.

9 "Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven"

"Treehouse of Horror," Segment 3

Image via Fox

Narrated by one of the most legendary voices in cinematic history (rest in peace, James Earl Jones), the final installment of the first Treehouse of Horror is The Simpsons' humorous and surprisingly immersive rendition of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven." Ever try and read a poem to someone who doesn't give a damn about poetry? This segment aptly shows how hard that can be, as she attempts to intrigue Bart with a haunting work that Mr. Poe himself used to love reading aloud to audiences during his lifetime.

Some fans might not enjoy this segment because it doesn't try to make the viewer laugh as often as most other Halloween-themed segments. However, the immersive animation, dark color scheme, and James Earl Jones's impeccable recitation of Poe's extremely rhythmic poem all come together to enrapture the viewer. Along with a few successful sight gags, this ode to a giant of Gothic literature is one of The Simpsons' most ambitious, unique, and creepily crafted segments in the Treehouse series.

8 "Time and Punishment"

"Treehouse of Horror V," Segment 2

Image via Fox

In one of the greatest Treehouse of Horror episodes, "Time and Punishment", begins with Homer vocally expressing how grateful he is for his life. Lisa's (Yeardley Smith) immediate reply is so out of the blue and contradictory in tone that this already qualifies as one of the most promising starts to a Treehouse segment in the show's history. This story demonstrates just how important it is to simply let a professional fix your toaster. Also, tampering with the past can have profound changes in the present.

It's great how this implements the running gag of Groundskeeper Willie trying to save the main character and getting axed in the process. This segment also has many striking settings in its dinosaur-age scenes and numerous variations of Springfield. "You go squish now," "Hidely-ho, slaverinos!" and "It's raining again" are just three of many hysterical lines in a "Simpsons Halloween Special V" entry that deserves almost as much attention as its more famous sibling, "The Shinning."

7 "The Devil and Homer Simpson"

"Treehouse of Horror IV," Segment 1

Image via Fox

Homer has already ate his emergency donut, so he sells his soul for one instead. After finding a loophole (he has to eat the entire thing to go to hell) and completely forgetting about it, Homer spends the day in hell as he awaits the trial. Ironically, he's fed donuts and apparently has a blast (at least at first). Lionel Hutz represents him in The Court of Infernal Affairs, and, of course, he runs away like a coward. Meanwhile, the devil's hand-picked jury need only show up to make the audience laugh (though Nixon is the funniest).

Even the smaller details, like the Simpsons putting Bart's F+ exam on the fridge, are funny in this segment. The way Homer gets out of this legal bind is surprisingly wholesome for Halloween, showing that the show's warmth can come through even in the Treehouse of Horror. Along with one of the funniest endings in the tradition's entire history, "The Devil and Homer Simpson" goes down as one of the all-time greats.

6 "The Shinning"

"Treehouse of Horror V," Segment 1

Image via 20th Television

The first segment in the fifth Halloween special, "The Shinning", starts with an overhead shot of the Simpsons' car winding along a scenic road ala one of the greatest horror movies of all time. This parody of The Shining's opening is hilarious, as Homer keeps driving back home to lock the doors but isn't willing to pick up Grampa from the gas station. The Simpsons are supposed to look after Mr. Burns's lodge over winter, which is already a bad idea.

But the situation is made a thousand times worse when Burns removes Homer's two favorite things. Mr. Simpson's reactions to discovering there's no TV and no booze are fantastic. Moe convincing Homer to murder his family is one of the duo's funniest conversations in the entire series, and it takes practically all the ghosts in the house to drag him out of the pantry. The direction and visuals of this episode beautifully evoke the material it's based on, too, making this one of the best Treehouse segments by far.

5 "The Monkey's Paw"

"Treehouse of Horror II," Segment 1

Image via Fox

The second Simpsons Halloween Special kicks off with "The Monkey's Paw," in which Homer mistakes Morocco for Monaco and impulsively buys a monkey's paw with the power to grant its owner wishes. The guy who sold him the paw advised against it, but Homer's not interested in common sense. Marge (Julie Kavner) is very obviously right when she says "Homer, there's something I don't like about that severed hand." Every time a wish is granted, there's a horrible side-effect (except for Maggie's special pacifier).

Bart's wish gives The Simpsons a chance to hilariously poke fun at its own success (already huge by season three), like that epic "Go Get a Mammogram, Man!" sign. Kang and Kodos make their second appearance as they take advantage of Lisa's wish for world peace, so perhaps she ought to have wished for galactic peace instead. The story also recognizes that nothing is more disappointing than dry turkey, except maybe when your neighbor has significantly more success with a cursed hand than you did.

4 "Bart Simpson's Dracula"

"Treehouse of Horror IV," Segment 3

Image via FOX

What place could be scarier than Transylvania? Pennsylvania, where Mr. Burns suspiciously invites the Simpsons over for dinner. The alarming amount of evidence that the nuclear plant owner is a vampire doesn't phase anyone but Lisa. Despite the most obvious clues in the world, the police think that a mummy might have been biting people in town. Even better is that they destroy precious museum artifacts in an attempt to stop any future attacks.

The fourth Simpsons Halloween Special is one of the best holiday episodes of The Simpsons, and "Bart Simpson's Dracula" is a significant reason why. Homer gets to fulfill the true American Dream of killing his boss, Grampa declares they have to "kill the boy" before even learning he's a vampire, and Marge suggests that smoking is worse than sucking someone's blood. The twist ending doesn't really make sense, but the pivot to Christmas afterward is fun and helps the episode land on its feet.

3 "Hungry are the Damned"

"Treehouse of Horror," Segment 2

Image via Fox

"Hungry are the Damned" begins with way too much lighter fluid, a sudden alien spacecraft in the Simpson backyard, and an extra beam to lift Homer onto the ship. This boasts the immortal first appearance of Kang and Kodos, whose native language is coincidentally exactly the same as English. Their spacecraft impressively includes a cable hookup that lets them watch over a million channels from across the galaxy (except HBO; that's too expensive).

These apparently benevolent aliens present the Simpsons with an endless amount of food, which Lisa finds suspicious. In a magnificent reference to a famous Twilight Zone episode, Lisa suspects the aliens of trying to fatten up their guests. The fate of the Simpsons rests in what has got to be the dustiest cookbook in the cosmos. This segment not only introduced two iconic recurring alien characters; it also stands on its own as a classic.

2 "Dial Z for Zombies"

"Treehouse of Horror III," Segment 3

Image via Fox

While The Simpsons' third Halloween Special isn't great as a whole, its final entry is top-shelf. Faced with the task of reading a book that's not for pre-schoolers (and reading it all the way through), Bart discovers a book of spells. As he tries to resurrect Snowball I for his sister, he instead creates a horde of zombies (or the "living-impaired"). Homer doesn't care, launching a few great scenes about the spread of these hungry corpses. Much to our amusement, Homer selflessly offers himself to them and finds he doesn't have enough brains to get attacked.

Honestly, this whole story is a series of highlights, but some of the best include an excellent "Technical Difficulties" sign for Krusty's show, Homer shooting zombie-Flanders, and a misunderstanding over which John Smith should go where. Along with a satirical ending that aptly compares television viewers to zombies, this goes down as a practically flawless segment in the Treehouse of Horror saga.

1 "Bad Dream House"

"Treehouse of Horror," Segment 1

Image via Fox

The titular family shouldn't be able to afford an 18-room mansion with a moat, but the seller was highly "motivated" to vacate the premises. The Simpsons aren't even done packing when they get their first (and rather clear) indication that their new home is haunted. It tells them to leave, amusingly the opposite of what haunted houses usually want. The vortex into another dimension is also forthright about wanting to be left alone. When Marge tells the kids to get their coats, the house literally floats their clothes over to them.

In one of the best episodes of the 90's, "Bad Dream House" is a delightfully playful spin on the haunted house trope, as well as a great portrayal of what Homer is willing to do to save money. The house deciding on the spot that it might as well pretend to be Bart's conscience, somewhat awkwardly improvising horrible things to say to the family, and pondering whether it can handle living with the Simpsons forever are just three details that convey why The Simpsons is the best at combining humor with Halloween.

Keep Reading: 'The Simpson Movie's 10 Best Quotes, Ranked