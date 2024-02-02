The Big Picture The Simpsons set the precedent for adult animation, paving the way for popular shows like Family Guy and South Park.

"Who Shot Mr. Burns?" was a beloved episode that parodied the iconic Dallas "Who Shot J.R.?" storyline and had a confusing but heartwarming conclusion.

The tie-in contest for "Who Shot Mr. Burns?" was a failure due to an inability to contact the correct winner. The contest's ultimate winner was chosen at random.

While the shows will continue to release new episodes for the foreseeable future, The Simpsons was at the peak of its popularity within the 1990s. Although the Simpson family unit could be loosely compared to the characters on other popular sitcoms from the previous decade, the freedom of the animated format allowed creator Matt Groening to create an entirely new form of comedy. With its sharp satire of small-town life, clever popular culture references, anarchic sense of humor, and surprisingly resonant emotional beats, The Simpsons laid the groundwork for “adult animation” as it's known today; there would be no Family Guy, South Park, King of the Hill, or American Dad! without the precedent that The Simpsons set. While the show’s infamous two-part episode “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” still ranks among its most beloved installments, a strange tie-in contest became one of the franchise’s most beguiling failures.

What Happens in "Who Shot Mr. Burns?"

While The Simpsons would often poke fun at the notion of the “nuclear family” that was ever-present in television shows in the 1980s, the series would often take a satirical edge on iconic moments in popular culture. By incorporating references to familiar music, movies, and television, The Simpsons was able to keep up with the rapid changes in the medium. The beloved episode “Marge vs. The Monorail” was a loose parody of The Music Man, and the show lampooned Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear with the Silent Bob episode “Cape Feare.” “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” was a parody of the CBS primetime drama Dallas, which had attracted increased media attention due to a shocking twist at the end of its third season.

In Dallas, the main villain J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) is surprisingly shot to death by an unknown assailant in the episode “A House Divided,” which aired in March 1980. Fans of the series spent the next summer before the Season 4 premiere trying to determine who the killer could be as the “Who Shot J.R.?” debate dominated coverage of the series. The Simpsons decided to parody the concept by creating a mystery surrounding an attack on the life of Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer). In the first part of “Who Shot Mr. Burns?,” the ruthless aristocrat Mr. Burns is shot by a gun after struggling with an unknown person. The Simpsons fans had to wait until the beginning of the seventh season for the storyline to be concluded; like Dallas, the debate over who the actual attacker really was succeeded in ramping up anticipation for the next season.

While Dallas had treated the material as a serious mystery and went out of its way to keep its audience confused, The Simpsons crafted a conclusion that was complex to the point of confusion. After many of the show’s most beloved characters are fingered for a potential role in the crime, Mr. Burns reveals that it was Maggie who shot him in the second half of “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” While her intentions were obviously not malicious, Maggie had accidentally discharged a weapon after Mr. Burns had tried to steal her candy. The episode ends in a heartwarming moment where Homer defends his daughter’s honor and gains the forgiveness of Mr. Burns. It’s regarded as one of the best The Simpsons moments ever.

“Who Shot Mr. Burns?” Inspired a Real Contest

While the cliffhanger itself was enough to get The Simpsons fans particularly excited about the next season, Fox created a real contest for fans to guess who the shooter was. The network aired commercials teasing the next season that prompted fans to reach out to a 1-800-COLLECT number with their guess as to who actually shot Mr. Burns. This coincided with the launch of an official Simpsons website that pointed to several different potential suspects; it was among the first serious Internet marketing campaigns in television history. While the winner would have the satisfaction of determining the real attacker, they were also offered the opportunity to be realized in animated form in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.

While it was certainly an effective means of drumming up excitement for what was already an exciting premiere, The Simpsons’ tie-in contest failed spectacularly when it came to awarding a winner. A clever fan had pieced together the clues and posted the right answer on The Simpsons’ website’s online message board, but was unable to be contacted due to the anonymous nature of their post. The parameters of the contest required that the winner be chosen from the eligible parties who had called the 1-800-COLLECT number during the summer of 1995. Since none of the callers had guessed the answer correctly, the contest’s ultimate winner, Fayla Gibson of Washington D.C., was chosen at random. Gibson opted to take a cash prize instead of being included as a character on the show, which made for a disappointing conclusion to one of the show’s best episodes.

‘The Simpsons’ Wasn’t About Using Gimmicks

While the “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” contest was seen as a spectacular failure, The Simpsons often used “gimmick” episodes to change up the familiar formula. The most famous of these are the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, which include three short stories that lampoon recent works of popular culture. These darker installments take place outside of The Simpsons’ continuity, allowing the showrunners more freedom to play with the form. While the first “Treehouse of Horror” episode in the second season was originally planned as a one-off, it has been incorporated as a recurring element of the series.

Although some long-time fans have felt that the series has dipped in quality, The Simpsons has shown no signs of slowing down. The series is set to continue with a 36th season, and has easily become the longest-running American scripted primetime series in history. While modern episodes may not reach the same level of quality as earlier seasons, fans watching the series for the first time have the opportunity to see groundbreaking episodes like “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” now that the entire library is available on Disney+.

