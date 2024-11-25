Last week, The Simpsons announced that one of its cast members, Pamela Hayden, was leaving the series after 35 years. Now we know why Hayden, the voice of Milhouse, Jimbo, and many more, is departing the long-running animated sitcom. Variety reports that she's leaving to pursue other creative endeavors - including a documentary about her life.

In the interview, Hayden says that "...it was time for me to devote my time to other creative endeavors that I have, like filmmaking. It was a tough decision, but I feel like it was the right one." Hayden is prominently featured in Jailhouse to Milhouse, a documentary about her own difficult youth, which included stints in an abusive boarding school and a juvenile detention facility; it's currently making the film festival circuit. She goes on to describe The Simpsons as "...a once-in-a-lifetime job on a once-in-a-lifetime show. But being an actor, I think you’re kind of used to taking risks. That’s the kind of person I am. I’m not about playing things safe. And there were other things I wanted to do. I think you throw it against the wall and see what sticks." She has also written the book and songs for a new musical play, although she's had difficulty finding a home for it in the post-Covid live theater environment. Despite Hayden's departure, however, Milhouse will live on: he and Hayden's other characters will be recast for future episodes. Hayden has some advice for her eventual successor: "It is a difficult task put your stamp on a character, but to still make it sound like the character that has already originated. You want them to bring their own gift to the party."

What Other Cast Changes Has 'The Simpsons' Made Recently?

Following the debut of Hari Kondabolu's documentary The Problem With Apu, which detailed the harmful stereotypes inherent in the character of Springfield's Kwik-E-Mart proprietor, who was voiced by white actor Hank Azaria, The Simpsons has also found new actors to voice its characters of color, including Homer's coworker Carl, police officer Lou, and family physician Dr. Hibbert. The show has also had to make another cast change due to more tragic circumstances: Russi Taylor, the veteran voice actor behind nerdy Martin Prince and inseparable twins Sherri and Terri, died in 2019; her parts were recast with Grey DeLisle.

Since first voicing Bart's bespectacled best friend Milhouse in an ad for Butterfinger chocolate bars in 1989, Hayden has given life to a number of characters on the series, including dim-witted school bully Jimbo Jones, Ned Flanders' squeaky-voiced son Rod, and Chief Clancy Wiggum's soft-spoken wife Sarah. She has also voiced characters on Turbo Teen, Hey Arnold!, and Lloyd in Space.

Pamela Hayden's final episode of The Simpsons, "Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes," aired on Sunday and can now be streamed on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.