When it comes to the early seasons of The Simpsons and the writers that made it one of the best TV shows of all time, one name stands out, Jason Swartzwelder. Credited with some of the best episodes of the show, the man is so reclusive that fans have long theorized he was a pseudonym used for when there were too many writers in a single episode. Well, the man, the myth, the legend is very much real, as Swartzwelder gave a rare interview with The New Yorker this past weekend.

The extensive interview covered Swartzwelder’s career from starting in comedy magazines to writing for SNL, and of course, The Simpsons. Swartzwelder doesn’t drop a ton of scoops, but he does offer some interesting tidbits for fans of the long-running cartoon sitcom, like how it was apparently him to introduced The Simpsons, and the world, to the word “meh.”

“I do claim credit for that. I originally heard the word from Howie Krakow, my creative director at Hurvis, Binzer & Churchill, in 1970 or 1971. He said it was the funniest word in the world. I don’t know when it was invented, or by who, but I got the impression it was already very old when Howie told it to me.”

The writer also addressed one of the most unusually dark episodes of the series, “Homer’s Enemy,” which saw new character Frank Grimes accidentally kill himself in a fit of rage at what he perceived to be Homer’s unearned fortunes. Schwaltzwelder’s response? “Grimey was asking for it the whole episode. He didn’t approve of our Homer. He was asking for it, and he got it.”

Swartzwelder’s jokes during his time on the show were so singular and unique that they started being referred to as “Swartzweldian.” When asked what he thought of the compliment, Swartzwelder seemed flattered, but recognized that the term was “the most awkward-sounding word in the English sentence.” Then, when he was asked to describe his own sense of humor, the writer simply replied, “Swartzweldian.”

Honestly, the entire interview is worth reading, from Swartzwelder explaining how the writers managed to get away with the excessively violent “Itchy and Scratchy” segments “as long as we portrayed them being shown to the Simpsons’ children first," to how he wrote Homer as if he was a big dog, “One moment he’s the saddest man in the world, because he’s just lost his job, or dropped his sandwich, or accidentally killed his family. Then, the next moment, he’s the happiest man in the world, because he’s just found a penny—maybe under one of his dead family members.”

In the meantime, The Simpsons is releasing a new short film that’s also a crossover with Star Wars tomorrow for May the 4th, while season 32 resumes airing this Sunday on Fox.

