Simu Liu is a rising star in the entertainment industry, known for his remarkable talent, charismatic presence, and advocacy for representation in Hollywood. Born in Harbin, China, and raised in Canada, Liu began his acting journey in various television and film projects. He gained widespread recognition for portraying Jung Kim in the popular Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience (2016-2021). Though he was popular in Kim's Convenience, Liu's breakout role would come when he was cast as the lead in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), making history as the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Prior to his Marvel debut, Liu showcased his versatility in various roles, including appearances in Orphan Black and Blood and Water. Most recently, Liu has starred in the hit Barbie movie as a version of the Ken doll and is set to star in an upcoming action-comedy film, Grand Death Lotto, alongside actors John Cena and his Shang-Chi co-star Awkwafina. With his exceptional talent and commitment to representation, Simu Liu has become a celebrated figure and will continue to inspire audiences worldwide.

10 ‘Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens’ (2020)

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is a Comedy Central sitcom that follows the fictionalized life of Nora Lin, played by Awkwafina, a young woman navigating adulthood in Queens, New York. The show humorously explores Nora's eccentricities, mishaps, and hilarious misadventures as she strives to find her identity, cope with family dynamics, and deal with the challenges of young adulthood. With a blend of witty humor and heartfelt moments, the series delves into themes of self-discovery, cultural clashes, and the complexities of family relationships.

In the episode titled "Grandma Loves Nora," Liu played the character Garbage Boy, a charming and quirky guy who is a love interest of Nora's grandmother (Jamie Chung) when she was younger. Garbage Boy's funny personality and interactions with Nora's grandmother add comedic moments and memorable dynamics to the episode, showcasing Liu's comedic timing and chemistry with the show's lead. Along with Liu and Awkwafina, the show starred many other Asian actors such as Harry Shum Jr., Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Chung, Ken Jeong, Ronny Chieng, BD Wong, and more, which made it a standout sitcom with a unique and refreshing perspective. With positive ratings and high viewership, the show has come back for its third season and witnesses the continuation of Nora's character development.

9 ‘Yappie’ (2018)

Yappie is a web series created by Philip Wang and Wong Fu Productions. The show revolves around the life of Andrew (Philip Wang), a young Asian-American professional who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant parents and his dreams. Andrew grapples with issues of identity, relationships, and cultural expectations while navigating the complexities of modern life.

The series follows Andrew and his “Yappie” friends, which stands for young Asian professionals. Liu portrays Tom, who is one of Andrew’s Yappie friends. According to Wong Fu’s trailer description of Yappie, the web series “explores the social and racial issues related to the contemporary Asian American experience from the perspective of Andrew and his bubble of friends… Asian Americans are an often overlooked minority in the US for a variety of reasons, and we're creating a show to examine and share these causes and their effects on an entire generation.”

8 ‘Orphan Black’ (2013-2017)

The narrative of the science fiction thriller Orphan Black revolves around Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), a young woman who discovers she is one of many clones. As Sarah delves into the mystery of her origins, she uncovers a complex conspiracy that involves multiple clone sisters, each with unique personalities, skills, and secrets. Together, they navigate the dangerous world of corporate science, government agencies, and ethical dilemmas while fighting for their freedom and survival.

In the show's third season, Liu appeared as the character of Mr. Mitchell, an employee at a fertility clinic who crosses paths with Sarah Manning and her clone sister, Alison Hendrix (also played by Tatiana Maslany). Though his character's screen time was limited, Liu made an impact with his performance, showcasing his talent alongside the acclaimed ensemble cast of the show.

7 ‘The Expanse’ (2015-2022)

The Expanse is a science fiction television series set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system. The story follows a diverse group of characters, including a detective, a spaceship crew, and a UN executive, as they navigate political intrigue, interstellar conflict, and the discovery of mysterious alien technology. As tensions escalate between Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt, they uncover a vast conspiracy that could alter the fate of humanity.

In the episode “Dandelion Sky,” Liu portrays the character of Lt. Paolo Mayer, a Martian Marine Corps member assigned to the MCRN Xuesen to investigate the Nucleus station. But after making a critical mistake, his character dies a cruel death. Despite only appearing in one episode, Simu Liu’s portrayal of Lt. Paolo Mayer in the critically acclaimed series has left an impact on his acting career and the narrative of the series.

6 ‘Women Is Losers’ (2022)

Set in 1960s San Francisco, Women Is Losers revolves around Celina Guerrera (Lorenza Izzo), a determined and resilient young Latina woman who faces numerous hardships in a male-dominated society. Despite the challenges she encounters, including poverty, sexism, and limited opportunities, Celina refuses to be defeated. Women Is Losers offers a poignant and timely exploration of the resilience and strength of women as they challenge societal norms and strive to overcome the obstacles in their path.

In the movie, Liu plays the character of Gilbert Lee, Celina’s manager, who initially started as a mentor figure to her but quickly becomes a not-so-likable character. It remains a mystery why Liu’s character turns out to be unfavorable, especially after he shares his ancestral backstory of what it means to be a Chinese immigrant in America.

5 ‘Blood and Water’ (2015)

The story of the eight-part Canadian crime drama, Blood and Water, begins with the murder of Charlie Xie (Osric Chau), the son of a Chinese billionaire, Li Song “Ron” Xie (Oscar Hsu). Following this mystery, Detective Jo Bradley (Steph Song) gets assigned her first case as the lead detective for Charlier’s murder while dealing with the personal obstacle of having just been diagnosed with cancer.

Liu plays the character of Paul Xie, Charlie’s brother and the eldest son of Ron Xie. After the tragic incident of his brother’s murder, Paul must bear the responsibility of holding his family together while also protecting their deepest, darkest secrets. Liu had expressed his jealousy of the character he plays, Paul, for being able to converse fluently in both English and Mandarin — something he is no longer able to do. Liu and his family moved from China to Canada when he was extremely young, and as a result, he has primarily spoken in English and finds it difficult to have "deep meaningful conversations with [his] parents."

4 ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ (2015-2020)

Fresh Off the Boat is a sitcom that aired from 2015 to 2020. The series is based on the memoir by Eddie Huang and follows the story of the Huang family, Taiwanese immigrants adjusting to life in Orlando, Florida during the 1990s. The show explores their experiences navigating cultural differences, identity, and the pursuit of the American dream.

Liu made a guest appearance in the show's fifth season as the character Willie, an employee at a clothing store where Eddie, played by Hudson Yang, works part-time. Willie serves as a mentor figure, offering guidance and imparting valuable life lessons to Eddie. Liu's character brings humor and warmth to the show, adding to the comedic dynamics of the storyline and further solidifying Fresh Off the Boat as a popular sitcom that represented the Asian community in mainstream media. His guest appearance provided an opportunity for meaningful interactions and personal growth for Eddie's character as he navigates the challenges of adolescence and cultural identity.

3 ‘Barbie’ (2023)

After a long time coming, the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie has finally been released. In Barbie Land, Barbie (Margot Robbie), Ken (Ryan Gosling), and the other inhabitants are living in their perfect world. Everything seems to be working well until Barbie and Ken step into the real world and experience human interactions and what it means to be human.

In the movie, Liu plays a version of a Ken among the league of other Ken dolls who want nothing more than to be validated by a Barbie of their own someday. According to the Barbie movie review by rogerebert.com, Liu is the “trash-talking Ken who torments Gosling’s Ken” — essentially the main rival of Gosling’s Ken. Viewers were delighted to see Simu’s transition from playing the serious Shang-Chi to the more lighthearted and playful role in Barbie.

2 ‘Kim's Convenience’ (2016-2021)

Kim's Convenience is a sitcom based on the play of the same name by Ins Choi. The show revolves around the Korean-Canadian Kim family, who own a family-run convenience store in Toronto. It explores the humorous and heartfelt dynamics within the family and their interactions with the diverse community around them.

Liu portrays Jung Kim, the rebellious and independent son of Mr. and Mrs. Kim (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon). Jung is a former delinquent trying to rebuild his life and reconcile with his strict father. Throughout the series, Jung navigates the complexities of family relationships, cultural identity, and personal growth. Liu’s portrayal of Jung Kim serves as one of his most prominent and popular roles, as he brings charm, wit, and authenticity to capturing the nuances of Jung's journey and delivering comedic moments as well as emotional depth.

1 ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a Marvel superhero film that follows the story of the titular character, Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist drawn into the secret world of the Ten Rings organization, led by his father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). Shang-Chi must confront his past and embrace his destiny as he battles ancient, powerful forces that threaten the world.

Liu plays the titular role of Shang-Chi, marking his debut as the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Liu's breakout role as Shang-Chi is a milestone in superhero cinema, highlighting the importance of diverse representation and empowering future generations with a new cultural icon. His performance resonated with audiences, showcasing representation and breaking barriers for Asian representation in mainstream superhero films. With a stellar cast of Asian actors, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is more than just a superhero movie; it represents a new hope and beginning for underrepresented communities.

