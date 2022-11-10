Yesterday, November 9, during the first-ever BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu gave $100,000 to fight hunger in America. Liu was chosen by BoxLunch as an ambassador for the event, but decided to double the company’s donation on stage.

BoxLunch is a retail company specializing in pop culture products. Determined to give something back to those who need it the most, for each $10 someone spends on the company’s products, BoxLunch donates a meal to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. This week, the company organized a special Gala event featuring some of the industry's biggest stars to celebrate 150 million meals donated by BoxLunch to Feeding America since 2015. The goal was to raise awareness about hunger in America while also donating a check of $100,000 to the organization. To everyone’s surprise, when Liu got on the stage to announce BoxLunch’s donation, he also decided to use his personal money for the cause. As Liu said during the Gala event:

“Now, I have to make a confession…based on its name, at first, I thought BoxLunch was a sandwich shop. But I quickly found out that it was a place that could help feed more than just me! BoxLunch has an impact on people across the entire United States through the donations each retail store makes to its local community and its donations to Feeding America’s nationwide efforts. Now I am thrilled to be a part of that. I couldn’t let the opportunity to help make a difference as the new Giving Ambassador pass, so I felt moved and honored to match and double the BoxLunch Donation and make it $200,000!”

Steve Vranes, CEO at BoxLunch, also used the occasion to praise Liu’s commitment to helping other people. In Vranes’ words:

“It is incredible to have the support of Simu as our Giving Ambassador as we continue to bring awareness to the missions of BoxLunch and Feeding America. Tonight was a powerful celebration of what we have done thus far, and it was an inspiration for what we can do going-forward.”

How You Can Help

Besides giving a fat check to Feeding America, BoxLunch also promised to donate one extra meal for every like the Gala attendees received on their social media posts using the hashtag #BoxLunchHolidayGala. That means even people who cannot contribute with their wallets can, in fact, help the cause by just liking the posts of their favorite artists. Besides Liu, were part of the Gala event Lewis Tan, Xochitl Gomez, Emma Caulfield Ford, Sam Richardson, Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy, Kerri Colby, David Dastmalchian, Yasmeen Fletcher, Anjali Bhimani, Monique Coleman, Paloma Garcia Lee, Olly Sholotan, Bret Iwan, Isabella Ward, Natalie Linez, Shar Jackson and more.

Check out Liu’s surprise announcement below.