Seven Wonders, an action-adventure book from author Ben Mezrich, is receiving a series adaptation with Simu Liu attached as its star, according to Deadline. The series is currently being developed for Prime Video.

Liu will star in the series as Dr. Nate Grady, a botanist, and adventurer who teams up with Sloane Seydoux, an international fixer, on a perilous journey to solve an ancient mystery tied directly to the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. With an exciting premise reminiscent of the swashbuckling adventures of Indiana Jones, Seven Wonders could be a fun and exciting series for audiences to look out for when it debuts on Prime Video in the future. Additional information about the series, such as casting, will likely be revealed as production begins gearing up.

Justin Lin (F9) will direct Seven Wonders with Adam Cozad, who wrote films such as The Legend of Tarzan and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, attached to pen the upcoming series. Alongside starring in the series, Liu also serves as an executive producer for Seven Wonders. Alongside Lin and Cozad, Beau Flynn of the Flynn Picture Company will also be executive producing the series with Lin, Salvador Gatdula, and Andrew Schneider under Perfect Storm.

Liu previously starred in the hit MCU flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the titular character, released to acclaim from critics and audiences. The actor will be reprising his role in a sequel, which is currently in development. Alongside the eventual release of Seven Wonders, Liu will also appear in director Greta Gerwig's (Lady Bird) upcoming Barbie film, where he will star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as another variant of Ken.

He is also attached to star with Mark Wahlberg in Arthur the King, an adventure film from director Simon Cellan Jones, and Andy Fickman's upcoming romantic film One True Loves with Phillipa Soo. In a departure from his past heroic roles, Liu is set to take on a villainous character in Atlas opposite Jennifer Lopez. Now with the talented actor at the center of a new adventure series, Seven Wonders is already shaping up to be a thrilling experience.

Due to the series' status in early development, no official release date for Seven Wonders has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in which Liu stars, below.