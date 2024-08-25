After orchestrating several action sequences alongside some notable fighters, there is one particular co-star that Simu Liu feels honored to have faced off against. During his time on the set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the actor was daunted at the idea of sharing the screen with Michelle Yeoh, given that she is martial arts certified and known for her stunt work in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Supercop. Yet, according to Liu at a Fan Expo Canada panel, the experience of playing opposite her was nothing but rewarding. He told audiences:

“When we shared our scenes together, and I had the opportunity to fight her, it was more of a dance fight. First of all, I was really nervous and, second of all, she's so petite and graceful, and I just felt like a big clumsy chunk of meat just flopping around. It worked for the scene, right? She's trying to kind of teach me to find harmony with my body, and it's very Tai Chi oriented. So it's very flowy, she's kind of guiding you through, and I'm like stumbling. I didn't have to do a lot to get into character, and she's great. Just the absolute best kind of person to hang out with."

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star played Shang-Chi's aunt Ying Nan, who has a pivotal role in the protagonist's combative training. The character is responsible for teaching him the fighting style of the protectors of the Ta Lo, as well as helping the lead fully embrace his heritage. Prior to working on this film, the actress starred in other Marvel productions, making her official MCU debut as Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Michelle Yeoh's MCU Return Remains Uncertain

Image via Disney+

Although it has been confirmed by Shang-Chi himself that a sequel is in the works, Yeoh's involvement in the follow-up is still uncertain. In an interview with Collider's own Christina Raddish, Liu said that he hopes Marvel is able to afford to get the Oscar winner back on set. In his words, "She’s on top of the world and just the queen of everything." Much has yet to be disclosed when it comes to the sequel, including when it will begin filming, which cast members will return, and what can audiences expect from the plot.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney+.

