Most of us consider ourselves lucky if we can find one great love in our life...so what happens when you find two? Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey star in the romantic comedy-drama One True Loves, which asks exactly this question. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal new images from the upcoming film, which hits theaters on April 7, and digital/on demand later in the month.

One True Loves follows Emma (Soo), who has finally moved on after losing her husband Jesse (Bracey) in a tragic accident on their first anniversary. As she prepares to marry her best friends Sam (Liu) years later, her husband reappears, leaving her torn between two men she loves very much. Though the premise is tinged with grief and heartache, it is also rife with comedic potential as we wonder just what lengths the men will go to in order to win—or win back—Emma's heart.

Liu is perhaps best known for his role as Shang-Chi in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, though TV fans will also recognize him as Jung Kim from the Canadian comedy series Kim's Convenience. Soo is an accomplished stage and screen actress who rose to international fame for her role in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. More recently, she appeared in Hulu's Dopesick and Apple TV+'s Shining Girls. Bracey has recently appeared in Elvis, and Maybe I Do, the latter of which reunited him with his Holidate co-star Emma Roberts.

Along with Soo, Liu, and Bracey, the film will star Tom Everett Scott, Michaela Conlin, Lauren Tom and Michael O'Keefe. Andy Fickman (Playing With Fire) directs the film from a script by Taylor Jenkins Reid—who also wrote the novel of the same name—and her husband Alex Jenkins Reid. Taylor Jenkins Reid is no stranger to seeing her work on the screen, as an adaptation of her best-selling novel Daisy Jones and the Six is set to hit Prime Video on March 3.

One True Love arrives in theaters on April 7, on digital on April 14, and On Demand on April 28. In the meantime, check out the official synopsis, poster and images below:

