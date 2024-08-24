After starring in several action-comedies, including the recently released Jackpot!, Simu Liu is ready to explore other movie genres. Known for playing the lead in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the actor generally gravitates toward projects that involve fight scenes and/or comedy, but that doesn't mean that he isn't interested in giving rom-com a try. During a panel at FanExpo Canada, the Marvel alum shared that he is game for being a romantic lead.

“I would love to do a rom-com. I did a smaller one a few years ago, but it doesn’t really count. I’d love to do a rom-com and find an amazing actress to work together.”

Last year, Liu did get to test the waters in the romance movie realm by starring in One True Loves, an adaptation of a popular Taylor Jenkins Reed novel. The project followed Emma (Phillipa Soo), a woman struck with grief once her husband is reported dead. Her best friend Sam (Liu) becomes her support system throughout the suffering, and soon they go from a platonic relationship to a romantic one. Yet, things flip upside down when Emma's husband turns out to be alive, placing the protagonist in a tough spot as to whom she should be with.

Liu Is Ready to Return to the MCU For the Anticipated 'Shang-Chi' Sequel

Close

As the actor continues to search for the perfect rom-com to participate in next, he is eagerly looking forward to his MCU return. There hasn't been much news as to where the Shang-Chi sequel is at in terms of production, but he did share in a recent interview with The Press Trust of India that it is "going to be amazing." Liu also told Collider's own Christina Raddish that he doesn't feel pressured to exceed expectations with the follow-up, but is rather hopeful to explore different sides of Shaun and other characters all the while delivering epic action sequences.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+