He also talks about what it means to also be part of 'Star Wars' since he has a voice role in 'Star Wars: Visions.'

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Simu Liu about making the newest MCU movie. During the interview, Liu talks about what Kevin Feige and Marvel told him about his character and their long-term plans when he was cast, what it means to be part of Marvel and doing a voice on Star Wars: Visions, and more. In addition, he talked about his friend Chris, how excited he was for him when he was cast, and what his friend does before every Marvel movie release.

As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: New ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer Gives a Closer Look at Tony Leung As the Real Mandarin

Check out what Simu Liu had to say in the player above.

Simu Liu:

Which of his friends and family were most excited when he got cast as Shang-Chi and the MCU?

How much was he told about the long-term plans for his character when he was cast?

What it means to also be part of Star Wars since he does a voice in Star Wars: Visions?

Image via Marvel

Share Share Tweet Email

Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four and Beyond From 'Eternals' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', we've got all the Phase 4 updates you need.

Read Next