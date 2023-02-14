The cinematic world has, over time, brought us a good number of unforgettable AI movies. As technology continues to make growing advancements and is increasingly becoming an inseparable part of human life, filmmakers continue to draw inspiration from the AI concept exploring the broad possibilities and potential dangers it could pose to its users. One film that will yet again examine the risks of sentient robots is the upcoming science fiction thriller Simulant, which according to Deadline has now received both theatrical and streaming release dates. The film will arrive on demand on May 5, followed by a day-and-date released on June 2.

Simulant will be set in a world where humans co-habit with human-like AI robots. The film is centered around Faye (Jordana Brewster), a widowed woman who finds it difficult to move on after her husband Evan's (Robbie Amell) death. In an effort to find comfort, she resorts to using an android simulant (also known as a SIM) created in her husband's image. However, Faye soon finds that despite the stark resemblance the droid shares with her late husband, they just aren't the same; leaving her unable to develop deep feelings for SIM Evan. However, her initial actions have already stirred strong romantic feelings in the droid who is left frustrated by her rejection and is determined to win her heart at all costs. It turns out that unrequited love in a SIM has far more dire consequences than known to humans as "SIM Evan’s exceptional ability to think and feel triggers a manhunt led by government agent Kessler (Sam Worthington) who oversees capturing conscious, and potentially dangerous, SIMs." Simulant which has completed filming and has segued into post-production also stars Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Alicia Sanz (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series).

April Mullen will direct Simulant from a screenplay developed by Ryan Christopher Churchill. WANGO Films' Tim Doiron and James van der Woerd produced the film with executive producers including Peter Bevan, Chris Lee, Myriad Pictures’ Kirk D’Amico, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri of TPC, Vertical’s Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, and Mitch Budin. Kristin Harris serves as an associate producer.

“Our relationship with Artificial Intelligence is getting more complex and nuanced every day," producer Doiron said. "Simulant explores the inevitable struggles humanity will face as Artificial Intelligence evolves and integrates deeper into our society. It’s a fascinating exploration, especially when experienced through the gaze of Director April Mullen. We can’t wait to share the film with audiences.” Vertical's Peter Jarowey, then shared the studio's excitement for the upcoming project,“We were excited to have secured distribution rights for Simulant early during production. It continues our company’s vision to identify great material early and act upon it quickly. The film has all the elements we need to successfully bring it to the marketplace, both in theaters and at home, with its unique story and talented cast.”

Vertical Entertainment won the US/UK-IRE distribution rights to the film and has set the film for an on demand release on May 5 via a DIRECTV exclusive, followed by simultaneous a day-and-date release on June 2.