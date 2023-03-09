Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for Simulant, a sci-fi thriller that will explore the dangers of artificial intelligence in a world where sentient robots roam free. The April Mullen-directed film is slated for an upcoming release both on-demand and in theaters, and stars Jordana Brewster and Sam Worthington.

According to the film's summary, Simulant, which was filmed under the working title Hello Stranger, follows Faye (Brewster), a widowed woman searching for comfort following the loss of her husband Evan (Robbie Amell) by using an android simulant, or SIM, created in his image. Although nearly identical to her husband, Faye can’t bring herself to love the android in the same way she loved her husband leaving SIM Evan’s love unrequited. Determined to win her heart, SIM Evan’s exceptional ability to think and feel triggers a manhunt led by government agent Kessler (Worthington) who oversees capturing conscious, and potentially dangerous, SIMs. The film will also co-star Simu Liu and Alicia Sanz, the former playing a programmer named Casey.

The trailer shows the AI going through a number of different "presets" that can be used. Things escalate quickly when the first look at Faye's robotic husband is revealed, though it seems that the AI is not everything she thought it would be. As the action intensifies, a voiceover notes that "skeptics continue to voice concern over simulant integration into society." It becomes clear that the usage of the AI is being used to hide some dark secrets about the world of robotics, with Casey even ominously noting that "there is a lot of bad coding. All I want to do is eliminate those restraints." The crux of the trailer heats up to show futuristic guns and a bloody drone chase, before the trailer ends by simply stating: "Love prevails."

Mullen directed Simulant off a screenplay from Ryan Christopher Churchill. The film will be produced by Tim Doiron and James van der Woerd of WANGO Films. Executive producers include Peter Bevan, Chris Lee, Kirk D’Amico of Myriad Pictures, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri of TPC, and Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, and Mitch Budin of Vertical. Kristin Harris will serve as an associate producer.

Brewster will next be seen in Fast X, the highly anticipated tenth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise. Worthington recently made waves starring in the box office juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water, and is also slated to appear in the next few films of the Avatar series. Liu broke onto the world stage with his starring role in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and will be seen alongside Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.' upcoming film Barbie.

Vertical controls the distribution rights for Simulant in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland after putting in an early bid, while the film will be sold internationally by Myriad. Vertical will release the film on May 5, 2023 as a DIRECTV On Demand exclusive, followed by a day-and-date theatrical and home video release on June 2, 2023. The trailer for Simulant can be seen below: