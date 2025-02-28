With Netflix’s American Murder: Gabby Petito and Hulu’s The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, raking in viewership numbers left and right, another streaming service is looking to pull in the true crime fandom. Arriving on March 4, Paramount+’s latest docuseries, Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, will captivate audiences with the true story of a murder committed by a reality TV star. Today, Collider is excited to share the exclusive first look at the upcoming series, which focuses on the unthinkable crime committed by one of the cast members from the mid-2000s Showtime series, Gigolos.

In our exclusive sneak peek, the cameras are turned on the two producers who first came up with the idea for what would become a six-season-running reality series. Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh appear rather uncomfortable in their interview with the team behind Paramount+’s latest docuseries, as they delve not just into the murder that happened in 2020, but reveal how the show came to be. The pair explain the early days of pitching the series, which followed the lives of a handful of male escorts working in Las Vegas. Referring to the chiseled men as “kind of idiots” and “kind of douchebags”, Blumenfield and Marsh reflect on essentially handing fame to this group of men, completely unaware of the harm that it would cause just a few years later.

At the center of the story is cast member Akshaya Kubiak, who appeared in the Showtime reality production as Ash Arman. Over three installments, Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas will chart the original show’s success, and reveal how the main group of men ultimately became some of the biggest celebrities in Sin City. While the series garnered plenty of raised eyebrows upon its arrival and throughout its run, it wouldn’t be until several years following its finale that it made the biggest headlines, yet after Kubiak was arrested for murdering one of his young clients. The docuseries will put folks involved with Gigolos in the spotlight, including some of Kubiak’s former co-stars, as well as those who worked closely with the case.

Paramount+’s Other True Crime Offerings

In addition to the impending arrival of Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, Paramount+ has numerous other true crime titles just waiting for subscribers to discover. Included is the captivating story behind Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders and VH1’s Celebrity True Crime Story.

Check out our exclusive first look at Sin City: Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas above and stream it on Paramount+ on March 4.