HGTV fan-favorite Alison Victoria is swapping the chilly weather of Chicago for the sparkle of Las Vegas in Sin City Rehab, a spin-off of her hit show Windy City Rehab. The network has green lit the eight-episode series, which will showcase Alison’s bold move to tackle high-stakes real estate and design projects in a city known for its glitz, glam, and money. Fans are eager to see what this next chapter holds.

From Chicago to Las Vegas, Alison Is Expanding Her Horizons

Image via HGTV

Scheduled to premiere in late 2025, and produced by Big Table Media and Briefly Gorgeous Productions, Sin City Rehab explores Alison Victoria's journey of multimillion-dollar renovations, risky property flips, and the trials of assembling a new team in an unfamiliar market. HGTV’s Interim Head of Content, Betsy Ayala, expressed her enthusiasm for the project: "Her daring spirit and eye for design make her the perfect fit for this roller-coaster journey of high-end transformations in Sin City.” Fans can look forward to an engaging mix of challenges, triumphs, and Alison’s signature design style.

While the anticipation for Sin City Rehab builds, Alison continues to captivate audiences with the fifth season of Windy City Rehab, which brings fresh faces to her team and reflects her dedication to evolving both personally and professionally. “Building a team for me was the most important thing to do,” Victoria shared in an interview with TV Insider. “I don’t ever want to be managing hundreds of people, but I needed to grow my team to be able to grow my brand.” Among the new additions is her childhood friend and personal assistant, Britt, who brings a familiar dynamic to the group.

A New Season of 'Windy City Rehab' Brings Growth and Change

Image via HGTV

In Season 5 of Windy City Rehab, Victoria is tackling twelve ambitious projects while embracing a more joyful approach to her work. As she told Country Living, “This new season is, in my opinion, the best ever. I am the happiest I’ve ever been, which in turn lets me be even more creative because I’m not bogged down with any other BS." She expressed gratitude for the trust her clients have placed in her, allowing her the freedom to fully embrace her creativity in each project. Victoria’s ability to manage the pressures of home renovation, expand her brand, and maintain her passion for design has solidified her status as a fan favorite. With Sin City Rehab on the horizon, viewers are eager to see her bring that same tenacity and creativity to the glimmering streets of Las Vegas.

Alison Joins Retta for 'Scariest House in America'

Image via HGTV.

In addition to her real estate and design shows, Alison has been having fun with costar Retta in the HGTV show Scariest House in America, another spin-off of Ugliest House in America. This thrilling new series takes viewers on a spooky journey through nine eerie and terrifying homes located in the Midwest, Northeast, and South. These properties range from a former jail inhabited by bats to an alleged mobster hideout and a crumbling home with witchy vibes. Retta, known for her hilarious and unfiltered commentary, evaluates each home’s fright factor, questionable functionality, and spine-chilling appearances. The tour showcases everything from built-in death traps and creepy taxidermy to unsettling basements and ghost sightings. HGTV will crown one home the "scariest" of them all, awarding its owners a $150,000 renovation led by popular designer Alison Victoria.

Reflecting on the show, Retta tells HGTV, “I did not see this iteration of this show coming. I was cool with the summer road trip and ugly in paradise, but, for a gal that is spooked by every creak, critter, and errant hair that brushes my shoulder, this wasn’t it. Glad I got through it, but I won’t lie and say I ‘enjoyed’ it.” Alison, on the other hand, relishes the thrill of the show. “Retta is so fun. That’s a friendship that blossomed very fast, and she and I are constantly texting and talking and seeing each other whenever we can,” Alison shares with Country Living.

For updates on Sin City Rehab and to catch the latest episodes of Windy City Rehab, follow @HGTV on social media and visit HGTV.com.

Your changes have been saved Windy City Rehab Release Date January 1, 2019 Cast Alison Victoria Main Genre Reality Seasons 4 Network HGTV Character(s) Self - Host Expand

