Another beautiful voice has left us, as it's been reported that musician Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56. No cause of death was listed, but she leaves behind a massive musical legacy of ten albums, and multiple Grammy and Billboard Award nominations.

O'Connor, who had recently adopted the name Shuhada' Sadaqat, was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1966, and came to prominence in 1987 with the release of her first album, The Lion and the Cobra, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. She hit it big, however, with her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, which featured instrumentals from musicians Kevin Mooney and Marco Pirroni of Adam and the Ants fame, as well as the song that would rocket her international popularity: a version of "Nothing Compares 2 U," written by pop icon Prince. She also made significant contributions to film soundtracks, including the track "You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart" from In the Name of the Father.

O'Connor garnered significant (and some might say unfounded criticism) over the course of her career, including of her choice to refuse to play the United States national anthem before one of her concerts, and most famously for ripping up a portrait of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live as a protest against sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church, an action that she went on record saying she did not regret.

Image via Showtime

A Compassionate Look at Her Life

O'Connor was also the subject of a 2022 documentary titled Nothing Compares, taking after the title of her most famous song, directed by Kathryn Ferguson. The film is a compassionate look at the singer, who gathered much public ire and subsequently mostly disappeared from the public eye after her final album was released in 2014. The film is currently available to stream on Showtime.

O'Connor's family confirmed the singer's death to the Irish network RTE, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” She is survived by three sons. Collider sends their condolences to O'Connor's family and friends.