The audaciously entertaining animals and their inspiring acts return for another fun and meaningful musical in Sing 2. The first Sing film taught audiences of children and adults alike to conquer their fears, and stop worrying about what could go wrong, or what others might think. It taught viewers to be true to themselves, to dream big, to give in to the music and just… sing!

Well, the stars of Buster Moon’s theater must put those lessons into play as they once again face their fears while chasing their biggest dreams yet in Sing 2. With a grander stage, a wider audience and much higher stakes, the gang must conquer their stage fright while working through tough emotions and some challenging new dance moves. Whether you're a parent, a child, or child at heart, Sing 2 will have a lesson for you. Now without further adieu, let’s introduce the star-studded cast and characters who will be sure to rock your heartstrings.

Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey)

This optimistic, show-running koala bear is thriving while running his new theater following the fateful open-air concert in the first Sing film. While trying to impress a talent scout, Buster decides he must get the troupe back together for the show of a lifetime in the big city.

This is the third animated film that the award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has lent his voice to. Apart from the two Sing films McConaughey has voiced Beetle in Kubo and the Two Strings.

Johnny (Taron Egerton)

Johnny finally has the approval of his mobster father and is off to follow his enormous, gorilla-sized dreams. In the first Sing film, Johnny found the courage to stand up to his father, as well as the ambition to do what it takes to be a star. Now with even more to learn he’s enlisted the help of a new friend as he tries to tackle some big changes to his performance.

Johnny is voiced by Taron Egerton, a Welsh actor who started his career on the stage. Egerton is best known for portraying Eggsy in the Kingsman films and Elton John in the 2019 musical film Rocketman. Egerton and Elton John even performed the song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” together for the film.

Rosita (Reese Witherspoon)

This mother of 25 piglets is taking on greater risks and greater heights while following her childhood dream of performing in the famed Redshore City. Rosita, who put her dreams of performing aside to be a stay-at-home mother, is out of her selfless rut, and with the support of her overworked husband Norman is championing the stage. But once rehearsals start Rosita must face the one person left standing in the way of her stardom - herself.

Reese Witherspoon, beloved for her role as Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde films, got her start as a teenager in the 1991 drama The Man In The Moon. The actress has gone one to become a producer as well, including hit shows like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show. Most recently she is a producer in the film adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing, which is set to be released in 2022.

Ash (Scarlett Johansson)

The ego-crushing, punk rock porcupine who follows her heart, even when it’s broken, has set her sights on something new. Ash plays an important role in trying to coerce a huge star to help save the show. Though she may be quite prickly, Ash shows her soft side while lending an ear to a new friend in need.

Ash is voiced by Scarlett Johansson, who is best known for her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Black Widow, Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, as well as the Avengers films.

Meena (Tori Kelly)

The timid elephant who brought down the house with her incredible voice returns to the stage, but with a new take on her role in the troupe’s show. Meena is now teamed up with a new cast member for something romantic. Meena must conquer her distaste for the self-absorbed troupe-mate for the sake of the show, while her heart melts for an ice-cream scooping cutie.

Tori Kelly, who voices Meena, is a former contestant of the 2010 season of American Idol. After independently releasing her first EP Kelly was signed to Capitol Records. The Sing franchise was her debut into the film industry.

Gunter (Nick Kroll)

With his Piggy Power, the passionate performer and on-stage counterpart to Rosita comes back with more spandex and more inspirational confidence. The bubbly, dancing, singing swine is unafraid to show his love of life on the stage, but this new act may throw a wrench, or a giant rock, into his rise to stardom.

Gunter is voiced by the hilarious Nick Kroll, who is best known for his Comedy Central show Kroll Show, and the FX series The League, as well as co-creating the Netflix series Big Mouth in which he voices Coach Steve, Maurice the Hormone Monster, Lola, Rick the Hormone Monster, the Jansen twins as well as some minor side characters.

Clay Calloway (Bono)

A reclusive rock star that no one has seen for 15 years may be the key to saving the show and the troupe's future. Clay Calloway hasn’t listened to his own music in the years following the death of his beloved wife, and must find the love of music again while wrestling with his past.

The legendary rock star is voiced by actual rock star Bono, known for fronting the Irish band U2. Bono has previously done some work in film, producing the 2000 film The Million Dollar Hotel as well as appearing in Across The Universe as Dr. Robert who sings the song “I Am The Walrus” by The Beatles.

Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale)

The Buster Moon-led troupe are vying to win a show of their own in the Las Vegas-esque Redshore City, and their way to that show is by impressing the tough, cutthroat, entertainment big shot Jimmy Crystal. Without Jimmy’s approval, it will be back to the small town local theater for Moon and his gang.

Bobby Cannavale, who voices Crystal, has won awards for his roles on the screen as well as the stage. He is best known for his recurring roles in The Boardwalk, Will & Grace, Mr.Robot and Master Of None.

Porsha Crystal (Halsey)

Daughter of entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal and Clay Calloway superfan, spoiled Porsha Crystal finds her way into the troupe's show by pushing past their star, Rosita. Though her confidence is unwavering, Buster finds an issue with Porsha’s performance, and her father is not happy about the result.

Singer and songwriter Halsey voices Porsha in her second-ever voice acting role, having previously voiced Wonder Woman in the 2018 Teen Titans Go! To The Movies film. Halsey is known for her debut studio album, Badlands, which was certified as double platinum upon its release. The singer is well known for her feature in the Chainsmokers 2016 song “Closer” and has recently released an hour-long film titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power which was released in tandem with her album of the same name.

Alfonso (Pharrell Williams)

This tusked heartthrob knows how to scoop ice cream and make Meena blush. Though he doesn’t make his way onto the stage, Alfonso is with Meena through her performance in a whole different way.

The rapper, singer, and producer known simply as Pharrell lends his voice to the cast of Sing 2 as Alfonso. A contributor to past Illumination films as a composer for the Despicable Me franchise, the award-winning vocalist is best known for his 2013 song Happy.

Nooshy (Letitia Wright)

A lanky lynx street performer impresses the huge crowds that form around her as she moves to the music with her tip jar nearby. When Johnny struggles with his dance lessons he asks the breakdancer to teach him how to dance in her own way.

Letitia Wright, who voices Nooshy, is best known for her role as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, a role which she reprised in Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame.

Darius (Eric André)

The yak with luscious blonde waves is hired on as Meena’s romantic counterpart. Though he fits the bill for a handsome love interest, his arrogance and conceited demeanor make him anything but interesting to his castmate.

Comedian Eric André is best known for his absurd Comedy Central talk show The Eric André Show, which functions as a late night talk show. Eric interviews famous guests and features musical guests, but with a wild, manic twist. This is André’s third film as a voice actor, having previously voiced Azizi in The Lion King (2019) and Mark Bowman in The Mitchells vs The Machines.

Supporting Characters

Norman (Nick Offerman)

The workaholic husband of Rosita is finally on board with his wife's growing fame after recognizing her true talent following the theater-saving concert. This supportive swine will need to be there for his wife as she takes on the starring role that has her feeling truly frightened.

Best known as the deadpan head of the city parks department in the comedy series Parks And Recreation, the comedian carpenter Nick Offerman is not new to voice acting, having provided voices for The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Hotel Transylvania 2, as well as Ice Age: Collision Course.

Suki (Chelsea Peretti)

The tough talent scout for Jimmy Crystal tells Buster his production of Alice In Wonderland is cute but just not good enough. Though she may let the troupe down in the start, this Saluki dog may lend a paw to the group when they really need it.

Comedian actress Chelsea Peretti is best known for her role as Gina Linetti in the television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for which she was also a writer. Peretti got her start writing for shows such as Parks And Recreation as well as Saturday Night Live and has made guest appearances in various comedy shows, including Key & Peele, Drunk History, American Dad and Big Mouth.

Miss Crawly (Garth Jennings)

The hilarious and intensely loyal Miss Crawly is Buster Moon’s assistant as well as an adept music teacher. Apart from losing her glass eye and the occasional $100,000 mistake, Miss Crawly is kind and helpful when Buster or any of his cast need a hand.

Voicing Miss Crawly is Garth Jennings, an actor, screenwriter, producer and director, known for directing the 2005 science-fiction film The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy. In addition to voicing Miss Crawly, Jennings has voiced the hamster in The Secret Life Of Pets 2, Beans’ son in Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Frankie Mouse in The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy.

Klaus Kickenklober (Adam Buxton)

A strict and insulting dance instructor, Klaus tries to teach Johnny to move to the music in a way that freaks Johnny out.

Character comedian Adam Buxton voices the proboscis' monkey dance instructor. Buxton is known for contributing to various panel and sketch comedy shows as well as narrating audiobooks.

Big Daddy (Peter Serafinowicz)

Johnny’s bank-robbing father is on work release from prison and makes his way to Redshore City to support his son. Actor Peter Serafinowicz is known for his role as Peter in the comedic zombie film Shaun Of The Dead as well as voicing Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

