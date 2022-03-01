Sing 2 arrives on digital today, and to celebrate the occasion, Universal Pictures revealed a new clip that highlights the voice cameos of beloved filmmakers Edgar Wright, Wes Anderson, and Spike Jonze.

In the video, writer and director Garth Jennings praises the fantastic voice cast of the sequel, which allowed him to work with "some of the most famous and wonderful artists in the world." The filmmaker also reveals that many of the background voices we hear in minor scenes were played by friends and family of the cast and crew, including his wife and his youngest son. There were also some unexpected voice actors in Sing 2, as Jennings invited fellow filmmakers to become animals in his animated world.

Wright, who's known for helming the Cornetto Trilogy and Baby Driver, became both a police dog and a pig driver. Jonze, director of Her and writer of all Jackass films, became a hysterical cat. As for Anderson, the mind behind The French Dispatch and Isle of Dogs became a tarsier, a big-eyed primate.

Image via Universal

RELATED:‌ 'Sing 2' Director Garth Jennings on Watching Halsey Go Big as Porsha: "There's No Half Measure with Her"

In Sing 2, the koala musical producer Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) brings the gang back together to perform a new show that promises to shake the world to its core. However, in order to do so, they must recruit a reclusive rock star, voiced by U2's lead Bono, in his first-ever animated movie. Along with Bono, other musical contributions come from Elton John and Billie Eilish.

Returning from the first film are Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the overworked mom pig, Scarlett Johansson as Ash the rocker porcupine, Taron Egerton as Johnny the earnest gorilla, Tori Kelly as Meena the shy elephant, and Nick Kroll as Gunter the goofy pig. The upcoming sequel also features new characters voiced by Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti, Bobby Cannavale), and Grammy-nominated artist Halsey.

Sing 2 is available to buy on digital today. The film will release on Blu-ray and DVD on March 29. Check out the Easter egg video and box art below.

Here's the official synopsis for Sing 2:

Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch -- he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Here's What 'Sing 2's Matthew McConaughey Would Do With Unlimited Resources to Make a Dream Project McConaughey also pinpoints the person who helped him out just when he needed it most when trying to get his start as an actor.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email