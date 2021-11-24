Buster Moon's cast of performers will soon be singing on the big screen again. Illumination has released the final trailer for the upcoming animated film Sing 2.

The trailer features the characters traveling to Redshore City, described as the entertainment capital of the world. It also shows Johnny (voiced by Taron Egerton) struggling to work with his dance choreographer Klaus Kickenklober (voiced by Adam Buxton). At the same time, although Porsha Crystal (voiced by Halsey) can sing, Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his team realize that she struggles with the acting, which is needed for her upcoming performance. The trailer also hints at legendary recluse singer Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) returning to performing again for Buster and his cast's show.

Sing 2 was written and directed by Garth Jennings, who also wrote and directed the first film in 2016. His prevous directing credits include 2007's Son of Rambow (starring Bill Milner and Will Poulter) and 2005's The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (starring Martin Freeman and Sam Rockwell). In addition to writing and directing the Sing franchise, Jennings also voices Buster's elderly iguana administrative assistant Miss Crawly in both films. The film was originally supposed to be released on July 2, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sing 2 was produced by Illumination. Their other films include the Despicable Me/Minions franchise (starring Steve Carell), The Secret Life of Pets series, and animated adaptions of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (starring Danny DeVito and Ed Helms) and The Grinch (starring Benedict Cumberbatch). The studio's upcoming films include Minions: The Rise of Gru and an adaption of Nintendo's Mario video game franchise (with Chris Pratt recently announced to voice the character).

Sing 2 will be released on December 22. In the meantime, fans of the animated franchise can view the film's final trailer below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS7h3qM024g

