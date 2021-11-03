Illumination, the animation company behind Secret Life of Pets and the Despicable Me franchise, along with Universal Pictures has just released their new poster for the highly anticipated animated film Sing 2. The new poster shows the very talented anthropomorphic animals taking center stage to greet their adoring crowd; bathed in light and their backs to us, giving off signs that we can expect more showstopping numbers than in the previous film.

The first film centered around a struggling theater owner Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey), who decides to hold a singing competition with the hopes of saving the theater from foreclosure. The film introduces colorful characters, voice talents from Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reily, Resse Witherspoon, Taren Egerton, Nick Kroll, and many more.

In Sing 2, Buster is back, and now that his theater, New Moon, is a local hit he is setting his sights on the next big thing. Opening up a new show at Crystal Tower Theater in the ever-glamorous Redshore City. However, Buster has no connections and will rely on Rosita (Witherspoon), rocker Porcupine Ash (Johansson), the earnest gorilla Johnny (Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly), and a provocateur pig named Gunter (Kroll) to sneak into Crystal Entertainment office and pitch a crazy idea to ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) - this new show will have world-famous rocker Clay Calloway (making his first animated featured debut, Bono)

Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings, who voices Miss Crawly in the picture, and features new characters voiced by Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Eric André, and Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn 99). This new film will feature songs by artists Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, and many more.

Sing 2 will be released on December 22nd, 2021. Take a look at the poster below:

The official synopsis can be read here:

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them. What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

