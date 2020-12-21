Gather round because tons of new updates about the Universal Pictures/Illumination animated feature Sing 2 have arrived. Sing 2 is the sequel to 2016's Sing, which follows a theater impresario's efforts to save his venue by staging a singing competition that draws in a variety of animal contestants to compete. Directed by Garth Jennings and co-directed by Christophe Lourdelet, Sing featured an A-list cast including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, and Nick Kroll.

On Monday, NBCUniversal announced that Halsey, Pharrell Williams, and U2 frontman Bono had joined the cast of Sing 2. Additionally, the Sing 2 cast announced it was adding Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti. The new cast members join returning Sing stars McConaughey, Witherspoon, Johansson, Egerton, Kelly, and Kroll. In addition to the big casting news, a new Sing 2 poster was released. The poster features McConaughey's character — the scrappy koala known as Buster Moon — peeking out into the crowd from behind a curtain.

Image via Universal Pictures

Sing 2 was one of a handful of Universal animated features that got some major release date changed earlier this year. Back in April, we reported that Sing 2's July 2, 2021 release date was given to the Minions prequel The Rise of Gru. Because of this, Sing 2 was pushed to December 22, 2021. The new release date means the Sing sequel will arrive just in time for the holiday season next year; it's perfect timing, if you ask me.

Universal Delays 'Minions' and 'Sing' Sequels, Takes 'Wicked' Movie Off Schedule Illumination was forced to close its studio in France, so even if theaters reopen by July, the 'Minions' sequel wouldn't be ready in time.

Sing 2 is slated for release on December 22, 2021. Check out the official synopsis and new poster for the Sing sequel below. For more, check out our round-up of the best animated movies of the 21st century (so far).

Next holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise returns with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by legendary music icon Bono, making his animated film debut—to join them.Buster (Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey) and his cast have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless mogul wolf named Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn’t been seen since. As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Share Share Tweet Email

Sam Neill, Sheep, and Sweetness Abound in 'Rams' Trailer Let this movie hug me immediately!