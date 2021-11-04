This holiday, the next chapter in Illumination’s fan-favorite animated franchise comes to the big screen with Sing 2, and a new trailer has dropped to get fans excited for more of all their favorite characters as Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his cast of animal performers prepare to put on their most dazzling stage show yet.

This sequel follows Buster and the crew from the first film as they all work together to put on a brand new show. It's an adventure that sees the gang get wrapped up with a ruthless and egotistical gangster (voiced by Bobby Cannavale), his spoiled daughter (voiced by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey), and the world’s most reclusive rockstar (voiced by Bono, in his first-ever animated movie) who they must convince to come out of retirement to make sure their show is a hit.

Returning from the first film with McConaughey are Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the overworked mom pig, Scarlett Johansson as Ash the rocker porcupine, Taron Egerton as Johnny the earnest gorilla, Tori Kelly as Meena the shy elephant, and Nick Kroll as Gunter the goofy pig. The upcoming sequel will also feature more new characters played by Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, and Chelsea Peretti.

Image via Universal

This new trailer teases snippets of the film's cover of the classic U2 song "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," performed by Johansson and Bono himself, as we see the rest of the cast working hard to prepare for the big show — with Johnny learning to dance, Rosita conquering a fear of heights, and Meena overcoming her shyness.

Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings, who also wrote and co-directed the first film. This film is also produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy. Sing 2 will feature many hit songs that span genres, from artists including Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

Check out the new trailer below and watch Sing 2 only in theaters starting December 22:

