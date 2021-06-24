Universal Pictures and Illumination have revealed the first trailer for the next chapter in its smash-hit animated franchise, Sing 2, which serves as a follow-up to the 2016 film. The trailer drop follows the prior release of a new series of posters that showcased the return of Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) as well as other characters new to the franchise. The sequel will premiere in theaters this holiday season.

The new trailer boasts many more exciting songs, as well as the overarching plot of the story to come, as Buster has set his sights on debuting a bigger and grander show at the Crystal Tower Theater. The only problem is that his group is still full of relative unknowns, so in a last-ditch effort to gain notice, they claim that the show will star Clay Calloway, a once-famous rockstar who has since shut himself away after losing his wife. It'll be up to the team to convince Clay to return to the spotlight once again and put on a show that no one will ever forget. The meta touch of the movie using a U2 song on top of everything else is the perfect cherry on top of a delightful trailer.

In addition to McConaughey and Witherspoon, Sing 2's cast features the voice talents of Scarlett Johansson as rocker porcupine Ash, Taron Egerton as earnest gorilla Johnny, Tori Kelly as shy elephant Meena, Nick Kroll as pig provocateur Gunter, Bobby Cannavale as mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal, Halsey as Mr. Crystal's spoiled daughter Porsha, and Bono, who makes his animated feature debut as Calloway. Additional new characters played by Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti will also appear. Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings, who returns from the first movie. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy.

Sing 2 will roar into theaters on December 22. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the plot synopsis for Sing 2:

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

