Illumination, Universal Pictures, and Republic Records have partnered up with U2 to help support the Education Through Music (ETM) by releasing a music video for the first release from the Sing 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life.”

ETM is a nonprofit organization that aims to help provide music as a core subject for children in under-resourced schools across North America. The brand new music video stars students and teachers that are a part of the ETM program telling their stories how music helped them find support and happiness. The video also showcases how important it is to provide these under-resourced schools and the students that attend them access to a high-quality music education. For more information or to pledge support to ETM, fans can visit U2’s www.yoursongsavedmylife.com

The new song from U2 marks the band's first new song since 2019 and Sing 2 also marks the animated film debut of the band's lead singer Bono as the voice of Clay Calloway. Along with Bono, other musical contributions come from the likes of Elton John and Billie Eilish with other performances coming from cast members such as Tori Kelly, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton.

The rest of the Sing 2 soundtrack will be released just days ahead of the film's theatrical release on Friday December 17 while the film opens in US theaters on December 22. Along with U2, there are three other original songs included on the soundtrack. "Suéltate" performed by Sam i and featuring Anitta, BIA, and Jarina De Marco, and a record from Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings featuring DSCOSTU entitled “Tippy Toes”. The soundtrack also features a special Sing 2 Mix of the record “Soy Yo” by Bomba Estéro as well as a cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from Keke Palmer which features Johansson, Egerton, Witherspoon, and Kelly.

Below is the full track list for Sing 2:

1. "Your Song Saved My Life" - U2

2. "Let's Go Crazy" - Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

3. "Can’t Feel My Face" - Kiana Ledé

4. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Elton John

5. "Heads Will Roll" - Scarlett Johansson

6. "Holes" - Mercury Rev

7. "Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish

8. "Sing 2 Audition Medley" - Sing 2 Cast

9. "Where the Streets Have No Name" - Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

10. "Higher Love" - Kygo x Whitney Houston

11. "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" - Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly

12. "Suéltate" - Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco

13. "Stuck In a Moment You Can't Get Out Of" - Scarlett Johansson

14. "Soy Yo" (Sing 2 Mix) – Bomba Estéro

15. "A Sky Full of Stars" - Taron Egerton

16. "Could Have Been Me" - Halsey

17. "I Say A Little Prayer" - Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams

18. "Break Free" - Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

19. "I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For" - Scarlett Johansson & Bono

20. "Tippy Toes" – Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK]

21. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - Keke Palmer feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Tori Kelly [BONUS TRACK]

The Sing 2 soundtrack will be available on December 17 with the film releasing in theaters on December 22. You can see the brand new music video for U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life” down below.

