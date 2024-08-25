The Big Picture The new A24 film Sing Sing mirrors the wrenching, but empowing story of the The Shawshank Redemption in many ways.

Already critically beloved, the movie follows prisioners at New York State's Ossining Correctional Facility as they attempt to stage an original production and cope with their lives.

Like, The Shawshank Redemption, the Colman Domingo movie captures friendship, hope, and redemption behind bars.

Although it is somewhat odd to feel like a film production company has an identity of its own, A24 has generally represented a positive force in the industry through its ability to get younger audiences interested in going out to see arthouse films in theaters. 2024 has already been one of the best years that the studio has had since its inception a decade prior; Civil War performed record-breaking numbers in its IMAX release, Problemista was a major step forward for Julio Torres as an artist, I Saw The TV Glow became an instant cult classic, and Loves Lies Bleeding earned some of the studio's best per-screen average box office numbers ever. However, the inspirational prison drama Sing Sing has all the markings of a future classic, as it tells a powerful story about perseverance and sensitive masculinity that mirrors the trajectory of The Shawshank Redemption.

The road to a widespread theatrical release has been a somewhat unusual one for Sing Sing. Although the film debuted to rave reviews at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival in the fall, a decision was made to hold it for release until the following summer. Although the buzz has been growing about both the film itself and Colman Domingo’s awards-worthy performance, Sing Sing has remained in a selected number of theaters without expanding wide quite yet. Although this process can be frustrating, especially for cinephiles who don’t live in New York or Los Angeles, Sing Sing has the opportunity to become a word-of-mouth sensation in the same way that The Shawshank Redemption did in 1994.

What Is 'Sing Sing' About?

Sing Sing is an inventive mix of fact and fiction that explores the true story of a theater troupe of incarcerated men who developed an entirely original production whilst confined to the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York. While Domingo appears as the former inmate known as “Divine G,” several of his fellow actors, including Clarence Maclin, Sean San José, David "Dap" Giraudy, Patrick "Preme" Preme Griffin, Jon-Adrian "JJ" Velazquez, and Sean Dino Johnson appear as themselves. Divine G has long since felt that expression through theater is positive whilst dealing with the inherent struggles of the prison system. After the kindly theater director Brent Buell (Paul Raci) begins working with the actors to present an original production titled Breakin’ the Mummy’s Code, Divine G begins to question what his priorities are as he faces an uncertain future.

Both The Shawshank Redemption and Sing Sing center on unusual friendships that develop while men are in prison, and are oddly inspirational in how they depict the power of inherent kindness. Divine G is initially quite taken aback by Maclin, who appears to have a deep knowledge of William Shakespeare and the classical dramas, yet seems unwilling to be entirely vulnerable on stage. This can be compared to the dynamic between Andy (Tim Robbins) and Red (Morgan Freeman) in The Shawshank Redemption; although Red is initially bemused (and a little annoyed) that Andy claims that he was framed for murder, the two eventually form a deep friendship that leads to one of the most moving endings in film history.

'Sing Sing' and 'The Shawshank Redemption' Examine Hope and Representation

Both Sing Sing and The Shawshank Redemption explore the importance of having faith in one’s ability to improve, however unlikely it may seem while they are behind bars. Similar to Red in The Shawshank Redemption, Divine G has no illusions about the possibility of being released early, particularly due to the inherent racism within America’s justice system. There is even a scene in which Divine G is forced to defend his actions in prison to a committee of directors that mirrors a similar moment in The Shawshank Redemption when Red asks for early release. Both characters are able to set aside their inherent cynicism as the result of a younger friend who encourages them to keep moving forward. Andy begins getting the prisoners to read, listen to music, and connect with one another, and Maclin is able to convince Divine G to turn their meager original production into something that they can all be proud of. Having a clear goal in mind is what allows these men to work towards reaching a healthier mental health state.

Although there’s an endearing quality to watching both of these friendships unfold, both Sing Sing and The Shawshank Redemption present highly realistic depictions of prison that do not shy away from the flaws in America’s justice system. In Sing Sing, Divine G is forced to fight tooth-and-nail to get any amount of resources for his upcoming productions, as the prison’s directors are unwilling to give him the barest level of respect. In The Shawshank Redemption, Andy and Red are brutalized by both the prison guards and the long-term inmates who have formed their own gangs. The darkness in these stories makes them more dramatic, but they also underscore how brave the characters truly are. Divine G, Maclin, Andy, and Red are all willing to make the best out of an unfortunate situation, and end up discovering things about themselves that they never would have realized without connecting with others.

'Sing Sing' Could be a Future Classic

While it's still flying under the radar right now, Sing Sing has the potential to build a strong fanbase as more audiences are given the opportunity to see it. Although it has been named as one of the greatest films of all time, The Shawshank Redemption was infamously a box office disappointment that ended up losing the Academy Award for Best Picture to Forrest Gump. While DVD rentals and a second life on cable eventually helped The Shawshank Redemption find its audience, Sing Sing will hopefully take less time to connect with audiences that didn’t know how much they needed this moving story of hope in their lives.

