An outside contender for this year's Best Picture race, Sing Sing is gaining momentum after its first very limited theatrical release in July 2024. Over the most recent weekend, the movie finally opened to its largest collection of theaters thus far (560), with the choice proving successful as the Colman Domingo-led film had three of its best financial days yet. Because of this, Sing Sing has finally hit its latest box office milestone, officially reaching the $3 million mark both domestically and worldwide.

Reportedly made on just a $2 million budget, this low return is still a positive for A24, as the ever-improving trajectory of the movie's release, as well as the rising discussion around awards season, sees Sing Sing's chances of proving financially fruitful continue to better. Not only is the film finally starting to show signs of financial success, but it is already a critical hit, with the movie's matching 97% Rotten Tomatoes critical and audience scores one of 2024's finest. In her review of the film, Collider's Taylor Gates wrote, "The passion and care required to make a film like Sing Sing are on full display in every frame. While Domingo is an obvious standout, the rest of the ensemble has more than earned their flowers, too." She later added, "one can only hope that shining a light on the humanity of a population that has often been stigmatized and brutalized will lead to genuine systemic change in the near-future."

'Sing Sing's Odd Release Roll Out Has Not Helped Its Box Office Haul

A24's dazzlingly truthful Sing Sing, a story about the creation of a theatre group for incarcerated men, has faced a strange release schedule thus far. First premiering way back at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, the movie was finally theatrically released in the US in July 2024. However, the film only opened in just 4 theaters domestically for almost a month, earning just $361,000 before its net widened, although only by adding another 14 theaters. This then grew steadily to a peak of just 191 theaters until September 1, with the movie only earning just below $2 million in that time.

Since then, the film has received more theatrical releases but only ever in a limited capacity, with the most recent weekend seeing the gorgeous film finally getting the wider release it deserves. Alas, this is still in only 560 theaters domestically, although the increased word-of-mouth surrounding the film, thanks to the build to this year's Academy Awards, will only help spread the word and widen Sing Sing's release.

Sing Sing has officially surpassed the $3 million mark at the global box office. You can catch the movie in some theaters now, so check the link below to find out if Sing Sing is playing near you.

8 10 Sing Sing Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Greg Kwedar Cast Colman Domingo , Clarence Maclin , Sean San Jose , Paul Raci , David Dap Giraudy , Patrick Preme Griffin , Mosi Eagle , James Big E Williams , Sean Dino Johnson , Cornell Nate Alston , Camillo Carmine LoVacco , Dario Peña , Pedro Cotto , Miguel Valentin Runtime 107 Minutes Studio(s) Marfa Peach Company , Edith Productions , Black Bear Expand

