One of the most exciting surprises from the Oscar nominations yesterday was Sing Sing's recognition among Academy voters. The prison drama tells the story of inmates living inside the Sing Sing Maximum Security prison in New York, and their efforts to keep promoting the RTA, which is a Rehabilitation Through the Arts program that invites incarcerated men to take part in stage plays they put together by themselves. In the film, the prisoner's dynamic is changed when one of them suggests they write and produce a comedy, which leads to the beautiful tale carefully adapted by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar from the novels by John H. Richardson (titled The Sing Sing Follies) and Brent Buell (Breakin' the Mummy's Code).

To celebrate Sing Sing's trio of Oscar nominations, which include Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song and Best Actor, Collider's Nate Richard caught up with Colman Domingo to discuss the film, the team's approach to the story and the involvement of John "Divine G" Whitfield (who Domingo plays onscreen). Sing Sing marks Domingo's second Oscar nomination, making history as one of the few actors to earn nominations in back-to-back years.

"I got some statistics because I like statistics, and I was like, “Well, has this been done before yet?” Not since Denzel Washington. Before that was Tom Hanks and people like Spencer Tracy, and I'm like, “Oh, cool! All these dudes who I admire. How cool to be in that company.” So, right now, I'm still just a bit in awe of it." Domingo said, speaking about his historic nomination. "I'm really grateful that my community of artists has recognized me again. I feel truly appreciated in my work, as well." He also added that one of the reasons why he thinks that Sing Sing has been so well-received by audiences is because of "the incredible amount of hope" that it brings and the story's approach to masculinity:

"To see men play and be open and tender with one another, whether or not we can even articulate that, that's what we're responding to. I think that's what we’re responding to — so much care and love, especially when most men are taught not to be that. So, to watch them investigate this, I think it's overwhelming. I always like to quote a line in our film that Paul Raci says. 'Who could believe that the healing of the world could begin right here behind these bars at Sing Sing?' I think that's the ultimate message. If these men are willing to do it, imagine what the world would be if people were willing to embrace one another, hold each other accountable, pour love and art and hope into one another. Imagine the kind of world we would live in."

Domingo also revealed that, even though he's done biopics before — last year he was nominated for playing a real-life figure in Rustin — this one was different because Divine G himself was there to witness his performance while they filmed. Divine G even has a cameo in the movie: he's the one who asks for Domingo's autograph. When asked if it was intimidating to have Divine G on set watching him, Colman was quick to answer "No." He went on to discuss their interactions on set and how that informed his performance, sharing:

"We only had a moment where I thought I wanted to make sure he understood that I was respectful of his journey, but I also needed to create a character based off of him and make him an everyman who can live within 110 minutes. That is different than doing a documentary and being detailed about every moment about them. I think he understood what the task was. He understood that I was really trying to show some of his soul. And the things that I found dear about him, I want to infuse in the character and let him operate in a very human way. So, yeah, I think he appreciated what I gave to him because I wanted him to be beautiful and nuanced and artistic and tough and very complex. That was the journey I was on with him, and he was on that journey with me to discover that."

Colman Domingo Breaks Down His Directing Process

Image via A24

Domingo is slated to direct a couple of exciting projects down the line, including a Nat King Cole biopic. For the last segment of the interview, the actor and director broke down his process. One of the topics he touched on was that he doesn't really believe in asking his fellow directors for advice, but rather believes that he has to discover his talents and shortcomings as a director on his own.

"I think that you have to go on your journey as an artist and find things your way. There's a certain amount of chutzpah that you need where, if you're going to fail, you have to fail on your own. If you're going to survive this medium and try something new, you have to figure that out. But also, you have to prepare yourself for it because I've been directing in theater for over 30 years, and I've also directed television. So, when it comes to [how] I’m about to direct my first feature films, I believe I'm a smart person that hires smart people. I need everyone around me to be very smart, to know that we're going to do this together. That's the greatest thing a director can do, is hire really innovative, smart human beings and don't have an ego about any of it. Invite them in to be their best and help shape the work with them, and you lead it."

Aside from garnering recognition from the Oscars, Sing Sing is also getting more visibility in movie theaters. After a limited release in the middle of 2024, the movie is now back in theaters and has reached the $3 million mark — which is an impressive milestone for an independent film. With the nominations out, Sing Sing is probably getting a boost with movie buffs that check it out in time to have an opinion about it before the awards are delivered on March 2. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie boasts a 97% Fresh rating, which underscores its quality. Domingo's performance is one of the most frequent praises that the movie gets, and Collider's Taylor Gates wrote in her review that "the passion and care" of the project are "on full display in every frame."

You can check out Sing Sing in theaters now.

8 10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Sing Sing Release Date July 12, 2024 Runtime 107 Minutes Director Greg Kwedar Writers Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar Cast Colman Domingo John Divine G Whitfield

Clarence Maclin Himself

Sean San Jose Mike Mike

See All Cast & Crew Sing Sing follows Divine G, who, while imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, discovers purpose and resilience by participating in a theater group. Through this engagement, Divine and his fellow incarcerated men experience the profound transformative power of art and its impact on their humanity. Main Genre Drama Studio(s) Marfa Peach Company, Edith Productions, Black Bear

Get Tickets