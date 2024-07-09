A24 has a wonderful relationship with some of the best working actors in Hollywood. From the likes of Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron in The Iron Claw to Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once, it is the talent of the performers that helps to keep A24's hot streak burning. Next on their list of collaborators is Colman Domingo, straight off the back of his superbly successful 2023, which included an Academy Award nomination for his starring role in Rustin, which proved his excellence as a leading man.

With millions of eyes on Domingo's next project, excitement grew when it was announced that he would be heading up an A24 production, Sing Sing. Inspired by a true story, Sing Sing makes for the perfect follow-up for Domingo, placing him in an environment perfect for breeding touching emotion, ready to let his uncannily relatable performances shine. So, with all that in mind, and with the movie finally about to make its US debut, here is everything we know about Sing Sing.

Sing Sing (2024) A theater group escapes the reality of incarceration through the creativity of staging a play, with a cast that includes actors who have been incarcerated. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Greg Kwedar Cast Colman Domingo , Paul Raci , Sean Dino Johnson , Clarence Maclin Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Clint Bentley , Bren Buell , Greg Kwedar Studio(s) Black Bear Pictures , Marfa Peach Company , Edith Productions Expand

After first premiering in the Special Presentations program at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, Sing Sing will receive a limited release in theaters across Los Angeles and New York on July 12. The movie will expand into theaters nationwide on August 2.

Where Can You Watch 'Sing Sing'?

Sing Sing will be exclusively premiered in select US theaters on July 12. If that doesn't include a showing near you, don't fear, as the film will return to theaters on a widespread scale on August 2. For those who want to indulge from the comfort of their own armchair, A24's multiyear streaming deal with Warner Bros. Discovery means Sing Sing will soon come to Max following its theatrical and PVOD run, joining the plethora of other exciting titles already on the platform.

Is There a Trailer for 'Sing Sing'?

The official Sing Sing trailer was released in March and is available to watch above. In its first moments, the trailer sets its theatrical tone for tragedy, quoting the iconic "To be or not to be?" monologue from Shakespeare's Hamlet. Impactfully touching, the trailer showcases its strongest asset throughout in Domingo, with just this short glimpse promising that the deeply accomplished actor will be at his very best. However, the trailer also showcases his screen partner, Clarence Maclin, who looks to be putting in a star-making performance in a role that is based very closely on his own life. Sing Sing looks like a life-affirming flick that will require a tissue or two to wipe away some inevitable tears.

Who Stars in 'Sing Sing'?

Heading up this exciting A24 project is the aforementioned Colman Domingo. For some years now, the Philadelphia-born actor has had quite a steady rise in supporters. His talents on both stage and screen saw him pick up plenty of eye-catching supporting roles, including in the likes of Fear the Walking Dead, Ava DuVernay's Selma, and Barry Jenkins' adaptation of If Beale Street Could Talk. Although the film itself received mixed reviews, Domingo shined, even getting an Academy Award nod for his work, and the heads of the Hollywood execs looking for their next reliable leading man were turned.

Beyond its leading star, Sing Sing prides itself on being a movie about a true story. Director Greg Kwedar has made a point of employing Italian Neo-realism techniques of casting, using those truly affected by the film's story to portray it on screen. Therefore, a sense of ultra-realism is achieved, backed by a raw understanding of the story's emotional core. Clarence Maclin, Jon Adrian "JJ" Velazquez, and Sean "Dino" Johnson are men who have found rehabilitation through the Sing Sing prison theatre program, making their inclusion perhaps even more pivotal than Domingo's. Rounding out the cast are Academy Award nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), Sean San José (The Other Barrio), Dario Peña, James "Big E" Williams, David "Dap" Giraudy, Miguel Valentini, Cornell Nate Alston, Carmine Lovacco, and Mosi Eagle.

What Is 'Sing Sing' About?

An official plot synopsis for Sing Sing reads:

"Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men. When a wary outsider joins the group, the men decide to stage their first original comedy, in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors."

A story soaked in the life experience of its actors, Sing Sing is yet another A24 project that looks primed to be a hit among the public and critics alike.

Who Made 'Sing Sing'?

Sing Sing marks director Kwedar's second-only feature, although his multiple shorts prior to this have already earned him plenty of admirers. The script has been penned by the likes of Clint Bentley (Jockey) and Kwedar, based on John H. Richardson's "The Sing Sing Follies" and Brent Buell's "Breakin' The Mummy's Code". Producers on the project include the likes of Bentley, Kwedar, and Monique Walton, with executive producers including the likes of Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Raúl Domingo, Larry Kalas, Larry Kelly, Nancy Schafer, Maclin, Whitfield, and Domingo. Other crew members who worked on Sing Sing include cinematographer Pat Scola (A Quiet Place: Day One), production designer Ruta Kiskyte, costume designer Desira Pesta, editor Parker Laramie (Jockey), and composer Bryce Dessner (The Two Popes).