Coming in hot from its premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the latest A24 film Sing Sing arrives to audiences sooner than expected. Directed by Greg Kwedar, this touching movie is based on a true story set within the walls of a maximum-security prison, exploring the transformative power of a theater program that brings together two very different men: Divine G (Colman Domingo) and Divine Eye (Clarence Maclin). As they work out through their personalities and slowly let their guards down, the film touches on themes of friendship, redemption, and the human spirit in an environment infamous for being harsh and unforgiving.

Also joined by Paul Raci and Sean San José, as well as a cast that includes actors who have been incarcerated and were part of the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program, Sing Sing is a beacon of hope in a world that always seems to be dark. Here’s where you can catch Sing Sing at a theater near you.

Sing Sing (2024) A theater group escapes the reality of incarceration through the creativity of staging a play, with a cast that includes actors who have been incarcerated. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Greg Kwedar Cast Colman Domingo , Paul Raci , Sean Dino Johnson , Clarence Maclin Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Drama

Is ‘Sing Sing' Streaming?

Image via A24

A24 hasn’t officially announced when Sing Sing will hit streaming, but there’s some exciting news that might give audiences a hint. In December 2023, A24 struck a shiny new deal with HBO and Max, giving these platforms exclusive streaming rights to their movie lineup. Royce Battleman, the Executive Vice President of Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, shared his excitement about this thrilling partnership between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition. The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

In the meantime, audiences can check out other A24 movies streaming on Max, including the 2024 Oscar-winning film The Zone of Interest and the modern horror staple Hereditary.

Is ‘Sing Sing' in Theaters?

Image via A24

Sing Sing is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on July 12, 2024, followed by an expansion starting on Friday, August 2, 2024. Before this, the movie had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2023. Collider’s very own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Domingo, Maclin, Raci, and co-writer and producer Clint Bentley at Collider’s studio at the Cinema Center by MARBL during TIFF, where Domingo shared why he chose to take up the project in the first place.

“I was first sent the Esquire magazine article that was based on a story on these men at Sing Sing in this program, and I thought, “Wow, this is incredible.” I understood that these men loved what I loved, which is theater and Shakespeare and how it has transformative powers, and so I thought that was fascinating. And then they invited me in to let me know how we're gonna create this, not only in a very, like you said, equitable way, but also in a way that really invites everyone to bring their best and bring all their ideas and shape this based on what we were all interested in so we all have ownership of it.”

Find Showtimes for ‘Sing Sing'

Image via A24

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for Sing Sing:

Watch the Trailer for ‘Sing Sing'

Check out the official synopsis for Sing Sing below:

“Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men. When a wary outsider joins the group, the men decide to stage their first original comedy, in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.”

Inspired by a true story, Domingo stars as Divine G, the charismatic leader of the prison’s theater workshop, Rehabilitation Through the Arts. Every six months, the group rallies together to decide on their next production, using the program as a creative escape from the oppressive walls of their prison. When newcomer Divine Eye (Maclin) suggests a bold new direction for their next play, it stirs up tensions within the group. Diving G, while preparing for his own clemency hearing, notices Divine Eye’s struggle to fit in and takes it upon himself to help the newcomer open up and bond with the troupe.

Sing Sing Correctional Facility, located in Ossining, New York, is a maximum-security prison steeped in history. One of the oldest and most infamous penal institutions in the United States, its harsh conditions during the 19th and 20th centuries have made it legendary. Today, it houses about 1,750 inmates and stands as the second-oldest prison in New York State.

Founded at Sing Sing in 1996, the RTA program is a nonprofit organization that works with professional teaching artists to offer year-round workshops in theater, dance, music, creative writing, and visual arts. This arts program is designed to build critical life skills, helping participants stay on the right both during their incarceration and after their release.

