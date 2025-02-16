If there was ever a word that encapsulates Greg Kwedar’s prison drama, Sing Sing, it would be unconventional. From the decision to pay everyone who works on the film, — the PAs, director, and movie stars — the same wage, to becoming the first movie to be simultaneously available to nearly a million incarcerated people across the U.S., the makers of Sing Sing sure have some fresh ideas about independent film making. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the film will join Max's catalog of A24 films on March 21 and will debut on HBO linear on March 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

Sing Sing tells the true story of the Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program at New York’s Sing Sing Correctional Facility. The film follows John "Divine G" Whitfield (Colman Domingo), an incarcerated man who finds himself behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. In keeping with its penchant for unorthodoxy, the ensemble cast includes mostly formerly incarcerated individuals who were part of the RTA program. In her review of the film, Collider's Taylor Gates wrote:

"Many of the filmmakers behind A24 films are known for their gorgeous aesthetics and Sing Sing proves to be no exception, standing out as one of the most visually beautiful films in the distributor’s abnormally strong catalog. The passion and care required to make a film like Sing Sing are on full display in every frame. While Domingo is an obvious standout, the rest of the ensemble has more than earned their flowers, too. Kwedar has captured something truly special and rare here.”

'Sing Sing' Is Racking Up Significant Accolades