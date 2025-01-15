One of the best films of 2024 is returning to theaters nationwide on January 17th. Greg Kwedar's Sing Sing first hit theaters on July 12th, garnering only modest box office returns. Following its theatrical run, A24 decided not to release the Colman Domingo-led film about a small theater group made up entirely of incarcerated men at New York's Sing Sing Correctional Facility on any digital or streaming platforms. Having now established itself as a legitimate player in this year's awards season, though, the studio is hoping this re-release causes movie fans to head to the theater to check out this excellent film that they may have missed the first time around.

Based on a true story, Sing Sing is centered on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program and the effects it has had on men and women who participated in it. One of the many things that makes this film so special was Kwedar's decision to fill out his cast with actual RTA alums. Outside of Domingo, the majority of the cast is made up of formerly imprisoned men who were members of the program when they were behind bars. Most notable among them is Sing Sing’s co-lead Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin, whose real-life story provided inspiration for the film’s plot. An advocative film with a lot to say, the decision to cast former RTA members gives Sing Sing's core messages much more weight, while also granting it an air of authenticity that it wouldn't have otherwise.

'Sing Sing' Uses Rehabilitation Through the Arts to Showcase the Power of Artistic Expression

Sing Sing centers on Divine G (Domingo), a man incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit, who finds purpose and meaning, alongside other inmates, through the prison's theater program. Domingo's character is based heavily on John "Divine G" Whitfield, a former RTA member who went on to become a novelist and playwright after his time in prison. Maclin plays a fictionalized version of himself in the film. His character's initial reluctance to join the RTA program mirrors the actual journey Maclin went on during his 17-year-long prison stint. Speaking with