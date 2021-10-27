The Big Picture Sing Street tells a charming coming-of-age story through music and self-discovery.

Does anyone remember the Golden Globes, the Oscars, and possibly the majority of other 2016 award ceremonies calling La La Land up on stage repeatedly? Despite the confusion with the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards, the Damien Chazelle film achieved massive success following its release and arguably deserved the spotlight for incorporating the old Hollywood ambiance mixed with original musical numbers. However, there was also another musical film that year that deserved appreciation from the masses and ended up on the sidelines: John Carney's delightful Sing Street.

Sing Street A young lad notices a beautiful girl who begins to occupy his thoughts. While struggling with poverty, personal relationships and life's woes, he starts a band, hoping to catch her attention. Run Time 106 minutes Director John Carney Release Date April 15, 2016 Actors Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Aidan Gillen, Jack Reynor, Kelly Thornton

What Is 'Sing Street' About?

Set during the 80s, Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) starts attending a public Catholic school after his parents announce that they are in financial need. One day after class, he meets a model named Raphina (Lucy Boynton) and convinces her to participate in a music video for his band. That sounds like an amazing way to make an impression, but the truth is, Conor has yet to form a band.

The story might seem cliché, and it definitely isn’t a mind-bender, but it lives out the feel-good coming-of-age narrative in a way that will charm John Hughes enthusiasts and music lovers out there. At first, Conor is the typical awkward teen who is still trying to find his footing. While watching Duran Duran’s “Rio” music video on his living room TV, he feels startled by the emerging MTV era and eager to try it out too. It isn’t a surprise that a music video becomes his excuse to attract Raphina. Little did he know that music would become an outlet for self-discovery and a drive to conquer his dreams. The character gradually learns to be vocal about his struggles with bullying and his admiration for Raphina through songwriting, channeling some of the iconic bands of the time such as The Cure and Hall and Oates.

The same happens with Raphina. In the beginning, the young girl seems to exude self-confidence, wearing bold makeup looks and conquering her fears in the name of art, but the more we look into her day-to-day reality, we notice her fragility. It is Conor who helps her reconnect with her passion for modeling and understand her capacity to follow through with her aspirations. These characters’ growth nails down the coming-of-age formula, and even though we have seen this type of story told multiple times on-screen, it strikes a cord.

'Sing Street' Uses Songs of the Past to Create a Great New Lineup of Songs

Another factor that makes Sing Street a masterpiece worth noting is the music. As Conor dives into his brother’s vast vinyl collection, his band incorporates traditional elements from what his inspiration is at that moment. For instance, when he is in his The Cure phase, they record an original song called “Beautiful Sea," which features a similar beat to “Inbetween Days” (a The Cure track featured in the film’s soundtrack). When they record the music video for this song, Conor wears a messy hairstyle and red lipstick, just like the band’s lead, Robert Smith. These subtleties will engage with music fans and even musicians, who grew up listening to these bands and lead them to reminisce about their experience discovering these records for the first time.

The music also plays out in the most important relationship present in this feature film: Conor and Brendan’s (Jack Reynor) brotherhood. These siblings couldn’t be more distinct from one another, but this ride uncovering what makes the classic bands great is what sticks them together. Brendan is the older brother, who is a stoner and a college dropout. He might seem like he couldn’t provide any worthwhile advice for his younger brother, but the film quickly changes our conception of him as we notice that he is just frustrated about not following his dreams in music. As he shows Conor each of his albums, Brendan teaches him valuable lessons about becoming a successful artist and having a different lifestyle than the one he lives in.

'Sing Street' Is Just One of John Carney's Great Musicals

Lastly, Sing Street fits beautifully in John Carney’s series of unconventional musicals. Once, Begin Again, and Flora and Son all feature characters that are satisfied creating music for personal pleasure and are OK with not hitting mainstream success. But Sing Street brings us back to youth’s eagerness to dream big and not settle. Through Conor and Raphina’s aspirations, viewers are fueled by their passion and gain a sense of rejuvenation when they reflect on the endless possibilities that could’ve happened after the ending credits start to come up.

Sing Street deserved better. Wouldn’t it be just fine as a hidden cult treasure randomly discovered by viewers through a streaming platform? Or kept as a classic amongst the Irish natives? The truth is, it's OK to be surprised by stumbling upon a feel-good like this, but it is just so underrated that viewers can’t help but feel that it has been unfairly hidden from praise from the masses. Praise that La La Land had in abundance. Even though both films drive us into a dream-filled reality, it is just disappointing that only one had the reception that it deserved.

Sing Street is now available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

