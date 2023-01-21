2016 was a big year for 1980s nostalgia - and nothing screams '80s throwback like the movie musical Sing Street. Before Stranger Things ushered in a new wave of ‘80s love in the realm of TV, John Carney released his ode to ‘80s music in his film, Sing Street. Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of an Irish teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who decides to form a band in order to impress a teen model, played by Lucy Boynton. Not only is it a delightful coming-of-age film, Sing Street brings the joy of ‘80s music with original music that could’ve been plucked from the Top 40. With influences of Duran Duran and The Cure, it’s no wonder that the soundtrack has become part of its legacy and has since been turned into a Broadway musical.

Carney incorporates fantastic original music in his films, such as Once and Begin Again. He’s set to debut his next film, Flora and Son, about how music becomes a mother (Eve Hewson) and her son’s (Orén Kinlan) salvation in the midst of a war; the film also reteams Carney with Sing Street star Jack Reynor. While we wait for the next Carney film to blow us away with its soundtrack, let’s look back at his last film’s fictional band, ranking the bops that have stayed with us since he released it to the world.

7. "Girls"

Image via The Weinstein Company

At the bottom of the list is “Girls,” the first song of the band’s set at their school dance. Though the song is called “Girls,” the actual lyrics of the song are more to do with the complicated dynamics between boys and girls at their age. It’s a little on the nose, but for an amateur high school band, the lyrics have a lot more depth than you’d find in popular hits from the decade. At this point in the film, the band has found more of their sound, so as a band, the music sounds more harmonious as they play together. “Girls” is still a fun time, and it gets everyone in the Synge Street auditorium on their feet and out on the dance floor.

RELATED: Lucy Boynton Explains How She Controlled Her Career Path at Just 12 Years Old

6. "The Riddle of the Model"

The band hits the ground running with their debut single, “The Riddle of the Model.” It’s the first song Conor and Eamon (Mark McKenna) write together, which the duo is on par as their own Irish version of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. The song is about the mystery and allure of a model seeking her own adventure, in this case all about Conor’s crush, Raphina. On the whole, the song is a little rocky because the band hasn’t found their sound yet. However, the opening riff is reminiscent of the iconic hook of “Need You Tonight” from INXS, putting it over the edge of “Girls.”

5. "A Beautiful Sea"

The Cure’s influence on the band really comes out through their song “A Beautiful Sea.” Midway through the film, Raphina and the band film the music video to this fast-paced love song along the shores of the sea. As far as the music goes, their sound is really starting to take shape into the band’s signature sound. The lyrics of this love song makes use of metaphor of the sea describing the hold that this girl has on this boy; in this case, the hold that Raphina has on Conor’s teenage heart. “A Beautiful Sea” is a fun, upbeat song that’s truly an underrated gem from the band’s collection of songs. Bonus– it includes a fun reference to Star Wars!

4. "To Find You"

Image via The Weinstein Company

Every good band writes a ballad, and “To Find You” is the type of heartstruck ballad you hope to create. Conor writes this on his own about his muse, Raphina, and how he feels that he was put on this earth to find her. What’s sad about this song is that he performs it after he and Raphina break up, and he thinks he won’t see her again. Though their classmates don’t find it nearly as endearing as Conor finds it, the lyrics really put this song over the edge. Brendan did warn his little brother– “You risk being ridiculed.”

3. "Brown Shoes"

On his first day of starting at a new high school, Conor is chastised by Brother Baxter (Don Wycherley) for wearing his uniform with brown shoes. Throughout the film, he continues to butt heads with the principal every time he makes a decision to defy conformity. For the final song of the band’s set at the school dance, Conor and Sing Street bring the house down with this song that directly mocks Baxter, the rules, and everything that stifles the freedom and creativity of youth. Brendan tells Conor at the beginning of his musical adventure that “rock n’ roll is a risk” and this performance is nothing short of a risk. What makes this song more of a victory is when the whole school puts on masks of Baxter’s face and the students are too numerous to be stopped. Even better, Raphina shows up during this performance, and afterwards she and Conor run away together and head to London. “Brown Shoes” is the triumphant anthem that pumps you up and leaves you believing you can take on the bullies of the world.

2. "Up"

After making “The Riddle of the Model” music video with Raphina, Conor heads back over to Eamon’s house to write this lovely song about the high he feels being around her. While Conor’s reality is bleak between struggles at school and his home life continuing to deteriorate, “Up” offers him escapism, turning his grayed-out Monday life into a perfect Sunday dream. Young love’s ability to lift a person up is what drives “Up.” The imaginative wordplay of the lyrics mixes with the upbeat, light music to create the floating feeling of love. It’s hard to beat a great love song that leaves you feeling giddy about the prospects of love.

1. "Drive It Like You Stole It"

At the top of Sing Street’s list of original songs stands the bop that earned a Critics Choice nomination for Best Original Song. Where “Brown Shoes” is about standing up to life’s bullies, “Drive It Like You Stole It” is the anthem about getting out of a bad situation and taking life back into your own hands. When picturing the music video for “Drive It Like You Stole It” in the film, Conor was inspired by the climatic dance in the ‘50s in Back To the Future. In Sing Street, this song is performed in his mind as an idealized version of the music video and his life. His brother, Brendan, gets to be the hero against Conor’s bully (Ian Kenny); his parents, Robert (Aidan Gillen) and Penny (Maria Doyle Kennedy), are dancing and not on the verge of splitting up; and Conor gets his dream girl, Raphina. Conor pours out his teenage angst into this synthesized pop song, capturing the tension of his circumstances with the freedom he desires for his life. Plus, it features an epic saxophone solo during the bridge, which it's hard to get more '80s than that. For a film filled with excellent original songs, “Drive It Like You Stole It” is the best ‘80s song that was never released during the decade.