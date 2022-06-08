How I Met Your Mother was considered a later generation's Friends and had the iconic guest stars to prove it. But more than famous faces in acting, the CBS hit gave viewers several appearances by stars of the music world, and even became the home to some of their acting debuts.

From popstars and boy bands to an American Idol and a Broadway sensation, HIMYM offered up the goods when it came to soundtrack, as well as the unexpected acting abilities of some of music's finest.

Britney Spears As Abby

It wasn't uncommon for music megastar Britney Spears to make guest appearances in film and television during the height of her career, but it still made major headlines when the "Toxic" singer guest-starred on this CBS sitcom.

For two episodes in Season 3, Spears played Abby, a receptionist at Ted's girlfriend's dermatology office who develops a crush on Ted, but later falls into bed with Barney and pretends to be in love with him in order to get back at Ted for turning her down.

Carrie Underwood As Tiffany

American Idol contestants have been making the leap from Grammy winners to Oscar hopefuls for years, and Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood made her acting debut in 2010 on How I Met Your Mother.

Underwood played Tiffany, the girl who strung Ted along while still dating her current boyfriend in the Season 5 episode "Hooked."

Enrique Iglesias As Gael

While the King of Latin Pop's résumé as an actor is small, his 2007 role in How I Met Your Mother is a memorable one.

Enrique Iglesias played Gael, the hot Argentinian ex-boyfriend of Robin who she dated after her breakup with Ted. The singer appeared on two Season 3 episodes, and even serenaded the characters with a song called "Somebody's Me."

Nicole Scherzinger As Jessica Glitter

From cameos as herself on shows like Big Time Rush and My Wife and Kids to voicing a character in Moana, Pussycat Dolls alum and The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to acting and played a notable character on How I Met Your Mother.

Scherzinger portrayed Jessica Glitter, the fellow Space Teen cast member and former best friend of Robin, during her Robin Sparkles days, who shows up in a Season 6 episode to patch things up with her old "best friend forever."

Katy Perry As Honey

Back during the early stages of Katy Perry's megastar career, at the same time she was starring as Smurfette in The Smurfs film, the "I Kissed A Girl" singer made a guest appearance on HIMYM.

Perry made her on-screen acting debut as Honey, the beautiful but ditzy cousin of Ted's girlfriend Zoey who is so gullible that her nickname stemmed from everyone's reaction to her: "oh, honey."

Boyz II Men As Themselves

It wasn't a first for this 90s R&B group to make a cameo on a sitcom, but it had to be a first when it came to the song they performed on How I Met Your Mother.

Boyz II Men unexpectedly showed up on a Season 5 Thanksgiving episode, rightfully titled "Slapsgiving 2: Revenge of the Slap," where they put a B2M twist on the song "You Just Got Slapped," originally performed in the third season's "Slapsgiving" episode by Marshall.

Mandy Moore As Amy

Before starring as Rebecca Pearson on the NBC hit This Is Us or lending her voice to Rapunzel in Tangled, actress and singer Mandy Moore made a guest appearance on the Season 3 premiere of HIMYM.

Moore played Amy, who is described as a tattooed girl that Ted hooks up with; the one who convinces him to get a butterfly tattoo and leads him to find love with Stella, his dermatologist who eventually removes his regrettable ink.

Weird Al Yankovic As Himself

Weird Al Yankovic has had a long and eclectic career when it comes to cameos, spanning from Rob Zombie's Halloween II to Disney Channel's Lilo and Stitch: The Series. And in 2011, Yankovic added How I Met Your Mother to that growing list.

The performer appeared in a Season 7 episode where a flashback confirms that some old fan mail from Ted gave Yankovic the idea for his song parody "Like A Surgeon."

Lin-Manuel Miranda As Gus

Of all the guest appearances and cameos How I Met Your Mother had in its nine seasons, this one has got to be the most surprising.

Long before Hamilton, Broadway virtuoso Lin-Manuel Miranda guest-starred in the Season 9 episode "Bedtime Stories," during which Marshall tells a rhyming bedtime story to his son with the help of Miranda's character Gus in this creative episode where the entire script rhymed.

Jennifer Lopez As Anita Appleby

Despite her rise to fame as a singer, Jennifer Lopez has made a name for herself as an actress with notable roles in Selena, Shall We Dance?, Marry Me, and a memorable part in How I Met Your Mother.

Lopez guest-starred on Season 5 as Anita Appleby, a famous author who gets set up by Robin and almost taken on what's referred to as a "Super Date" by Barney until he gives it all up, so Robin can go on the date she deserves.

