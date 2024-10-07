Classy and massy are the two words that perfectly describe director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action film Singham Again. The movie marks the fifth installment of the director’s shared universe, also known as The Cop Universe, which comprises stories of larger-than-life policemen. Led by Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn and Kareen Kapoor Khan, the movie has unveiled an almost 5-minute-long trailer that gives away many of the cameos and a decent amount of the plot.

The trailer brings back Devgn as fan favorite cop Bajirao Singham, since the movie is a Diwali aka festive release, a Ramayan angle is brought in as Singham’s wife Avin (Khan) is kidnapped by terrorist Danger Lanka. Like Lord Ram, in order to save her, Singham gets the whole cop gang together, who act as his Hanuman, Laxman, Jatayu, and then some more. While there is a mythological angle, Shetty continues his streak of popcorn flicks with ample action, humorous character interactions, basically assembling the Avengers of Hindi cinema.

Who Is in ‘Singham Again’?

The Singham Again cast is stacked with A-listers! Each actor is well capable of leading their own action franchise, making the third act fight of this film a spectacle to watch out for. Along with Devgn, who in this case was the franchise starter with 2011’s Singham, the movie brings back Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba, and another Bollywood veteran Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi from his standalone film Sooryavanshi.

New faces include Kalki fame Deepika Padukone as SP Shakti Shetty, Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya, Jackie Shroff as Omar Hafeez, and Arjun Kapoor as antagonist Danger Lanka. Further rounding off the cast are Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya, Shweta Tiwari as Shruti Bakshi, Siddhartha Jadhav as Senior Inspector Santhosh Tawade, and Ravi Kishan as a minister. Rumors also suggest Salman Khan will also cameo as fan favorite cop Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg franchise.

Fans are very excited for Singham Again as it reunites several of their favorite stars in one movie. While previous movies from the Cop Universe have seen crossovers, a crossover of this magnitude is unheard of. Fans of Shetty’s work know well to not expect either laws of physics or a story in his movies, tuning in for mind-bending physics-defying big action set pieces and banter among its stars – which makes these movies perfect popcorn entertainment.

Singham Again will be released on November 1. You can check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.